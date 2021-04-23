Chase Properties Hires New Senior Vice President Of Operations

Prior to joining Chase Properties, McGovern was Senior Vice President of Leasing for Site Centers, where he oversaw all leasing activities for the Site Centers portfolio. Prior to Site Centers, McGovern held leasing and property management positions at Burroughs and Chapin and Kimco Realty.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rob to the Chase team. Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on both the leasing and the operations side of the business. We are excited to have Rob as a leader within the organization as we continue to grow our portfolio of high quality, open-air shopping centers," said Andy Kline, Co-CEO.

Chase Properties (http://www.chaseprop.com), founded in Cleveland in 1973 and headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, is a full-service owner and operator of open-air shopping centers. Chase Properties currently owns and manages 34 open-air shopping centers comprised of over seven million square feet. The portfolio is geographically spread across 18 states throughout the Midwest, Southern and Eastern United States.

