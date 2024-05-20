Chase Stokes Drops Exclusive Eyewear Line with Zenni Optical

The latest collaboration offers a range of styles at an affordable price point only available at Zenni

NOVATO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, is expanding its partnership with Chase Stokes, actor and star of the hit series 'Outer Banks,' to launch his own eyewear collection inspired by his dynamic lifestyle; the "Chase Stokes Collection."

Chase Stokes in Zen Mode from the Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection

Chase began his partnership with Zenni earlier this year to introduce EyeQLenz, a 3-in-1 eye protection lens. Now the star is returning with his personally curated collection of frames that are hand-selected to meet his daily needs – whether it's hitting the gym, enjoying outdoor grilling sessions, or making appearances on the red carpet. As a devoted glasses-wearer in his everyday life, Chase recognizes the significance of eyewear that seamlessly shifts between casual and formal settings.

"Eyewear has been an important part of my life since I was young, and Zenni's dedication to affordability and quality aligns perfectly with my values," said Chase Stokes, Zenni ambassador and actor. "Whether you're like me and always on the move, or you just appreciate having a variety of options, there's a style in here for you. That's what Zenni's all about - eyewear for everyone and every style, no matter where life takes you."

The collection consists of over 35 versatile unisex frames that are thoughtfully selected to complement any outfit, mood or daily activity. With prices starting at just $23.95, the " Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection '' is designed to be accessible without compromising on style. All frames can be ordered as sunglasses, with prescription and/or Blokz® blue light-blocking lenses.

"Chase's enthusiasm for eyewear, eye protection, and fashion shines through in every frame of this collection," said Veronica Alcaro, Zenni's VP of Brand. "His unique style and approachable personality make him a perfect fit for Zenni as he helps to champion our mission of providing stylish, affordable eyewear to everyone."

The photos showcase the actor wearing various frames from the Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection , featuring both tinted and non-tinted lenses suitable for outdoor and indoor settings.

The campaign was directed by Nathan Presley, shot by Phil Chester and Sara Byrne and styled by Avo Yermagyan.

For more information and to explore the full range of styles the Zenni x Chase Stokes Collection has to offer, visit zenni.com/chasestokes and view images here .

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press .

