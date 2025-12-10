Chasing Palms TV Series Spotlights Palm Springs on REAL Shows Network

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added a new locally hosted series to its lineup with the debut of Chasing Palms in Palm Springs, CA. Hosted by local real estate leader Ross Stout and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team, the 30-minute show shines a spotlight on the people, places, and stories that define the community.

The series captures the spirit of Palm Springs, CA by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant half-hour experience. Each episode features Ross Stout highlighting notable neighborhoods, celebrating local businesses, and spotlighting the people shaping life in the area.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Chasing Palms gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Palm Springs, CA. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, the series focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show showcasing their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

SOURCE REAL Shows Network