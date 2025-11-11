CHASM and Ingevity Expand Partnership Through License Agreement to Secure Local CNT Supply Chain for North American and European EV Battery Gigafactories

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. (CHASM) announced today the signing by Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) of a license agreement for CHASM's patented, low-cost, and highly scalable carbon nanotube (CNT) production technology. The agreement grants Ingevity the rights to manufacture CHASM's NTeC®-E CNT conductive additives for battery applications in North America and select European countries.

Building upon the joint development agreement (JDA) signed in February 2024, this new license strengthens the partnership between the two companies and advances their shared mission to build secure, local supply chains for high-performance battery materials supporting the rapidly expanding EV gigafactory ecosystem in North America and Europe.

Under the JDA, CHASM's NTeC®-E CNT was validated by Ingevity's battery laboratories, battery OEMs, and third-party testing facilities to be not only more conductive than other commercial CNT products, but also to deliver superior capacity retention at high C-rates and over extended cycle life — in both commercial lithium-ion cathodes and silicon anodes.

CHASM's NTeC®-E high-purity, high-performance conductive CNT additives are designed to integrate seamlessly into commercial lithium-ion cathode, high-nickel cathode, silicon anode, solid-state, and other emerging battery chemistries, and provide a cost-effective and domestically sourced option for North American and European manufacturers seeking supply chain security and performance consistency.

"This agreement is a major step toward building a reliable, regionally sourced CNT supply for the rapidly growing EV battery industry," said David Arthur, CEO and Co-founder of CHASM. "Together with Ingevity, we're enabling battery cell producers to achieve performance and sustainability goals without relying on overseas supply."

"This milestone marks a significant step in our partnership with CHASM, validating both the strength of their technology and Ingevity's core competencies," said David Li, President and CEO of Ingevity. "Building on our over 40 years of expertise in delivering activated carbon-based solutions for the automotive industry, we're accelerating our EV battery materials strategy and investing in scalable CNT manufacturing to build a stronger, more resilient supply chain across North America and Europe."

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent ADAS heaters for safer driving, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

For more information, visit www.chasmtek.com

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in three reporting segments: Performance Materials, which includes activated carbon; Advanced Polymer Technologies, which includes caprolactone polymers; and Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and road technologies. Our products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, certified biodegradable bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, pavement markings and automotive components. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 24 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,600 people. The company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information, visit ingevity.com.

