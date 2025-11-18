CHASM and Terracon Demonstrate Green Concrete Without the Green Premium in Kansas

Pioneering Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Technology Achieves Stronger, More Sustainable Concrete at Scale

CANTON, Mass. and OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, a US based technology leader in carbon nanotube (CNT) innovation and manufacturing, together with Terracon, a leading U.S. consulting engineering firm, has successfully completed a green concrete pour demonstration in Wichita,Kansas, at the site of Air Capitol Materials—a major milestone toward scalable, low-carbon concrete that delivers high performance without the "green premium."

This on-site evaluation showcases how CHASM's most scalable CNT production technology is breaking through long-standing barriers of cost and scalability, enabling the widespread adoption of CNTs in concrete. Leveraging CHASM's innovative dry dispersion technology, CNTs can be seamlessly integrated into cement mixes without affecting workability, while delivering significant improvements in mechanical performance and long-term durability.

The demonstration also confirmed that NTeC®-C CNT-enhanced concrete pours exceptionally well at scale, exceeding standard industry strength requirements and is expected to demonstrate strong long-term durability, especially under harsh weather conditions. The concrete pad produced with NTeC®-C CNTs will be placed alongside a conventional pad without CNTs for comparison. Terracon and its partners will monitor crack development using embedded sensors on pads located in a high-traffic area with 300–500 daily truck movements from fully loaded 80,000-pound (36-tonne) sand trucks. As winter conditions set in, the NTeC®-C CNT concrete pad is expected to show significantly greater durability and resistance to cracking from freeze–thaw cycles and other harsh environmental conditions compared to the control sample. This marks an important step in validating CNT-enhanced concrete under real-world conditions.

"CHASM's technology proves that sustainability and performance don't have to come at a premium," said David Arthur, CEO and Co-founder of CHASM. "Our partnership with Terracon demonstrates how nanotechnology can transform both the economics and environmental impact of concrete."

Terracon's collaboration ensures rigorous field evaluation and performance validation, reflecting their commitment to advancing sustainable engineering practices. The demonstration was conducted by Andale Construction and supported by Air Capitol Materials, whose expertise and work helped ensure a successful execution.

"As a national consulting firm made up of engineers, scientists, and field professionals, we look for innovations that are both practical and impactful," said David Harwood, Senior Vice President of Terracon. "CHASM's CNT technology as a clear step forward in building stronger, lower-carbon infrastructure".

This Kansas pour marks the beginning of CHASM and Terracon's field-scale validation program—advancing their mission to make green concrete without the green premium a reality for builders, engineers, and developers.

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology. CHASM's technology licensing model enables global deployment of this game-changing CNT technology across multiple production sites worldwide

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent heaters for safer driving and a broad range of non-automotive applications, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

CHASM is building the world's largest multiwall CNT reactor (1,500 metric tons capacity) in Norman, Oklahoma, to produce NTeC® products to support battery and cement applications.

About Terracon

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 7,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 180 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

