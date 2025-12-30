CHASM and Saudi Readymix Demonstrate Low-Carbon, CNT-Enhanced Concrete Using 100% Local Materials in Dammam, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's Net-Zero Ambitions

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia and CANTON, Mass., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, a U.S.-based leader in carbon nanotube (CNT) development, manufacturing, and technology licensing, and Saudi Readymix Concrete Company announced the successful completion of a CNT-enhanced green concrete demonstration at SRM's headquarters site in Dammam. This field evaluation marks an important milestone in advancing low-carbon, high-performance concrete solutions across the Kingdom using 100% locally sourced Saudi materials.

The project directly supports Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, which targets a national reduction of 278 million tons of CO₂ emissions per year and a pathway to Net Zero by 2060. By enabling low-carbon concrete without relying on imported supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) such as fly ash or GGBFS—materials that are often unavailable at scale in Saudi Arabia—CHASM's patented NTeC® CNT technology provides a cost-effective and scalable path to sustainable construction.

The demonstration consisted of two adjacent 4X4 meter concrete pads—one incorporating NTeC®-C CNTs and one control mix. The CNT-enhanced mix maintained excellent workability using SRM's standard batching process and is expected to support improved compressive strength and long-term durability. The pads will undergo ongoing monitoring at the Dammam site.

Saudi Arabia presents some of the world's most aggressive environmental conditions for concrete, including intense heat, rapid day-night temperature swings, and high salinity in coastal regions such as Dammam, Jubail, and Khobar. CNT-enhanced concrete is designed to improve crack resistance and withstand thermal and salinity-driven degradation, offering performance benefits tailored to the Kingdom's infrastructure landscape.

"The transition toward lower-carbon construction is essential to the Kingdom's sustainable growth. At Saudi Readymix, we continuously invest in research and development to advance solutions that support decarbonization and respond to the Kingdom's evolving needs. Through purposeful innovation, we strengthen national capabilities, support Saudi Vision 2030, and fulfill our responsibility to preserve the nation's wealth and its people for future generations," said by Mohammed Abuzaid, Managing Director.

CHASM's CNT platform enables sustainable, high-performance concrete without the green premium," said David Arthur, CEO and Co-founder of CHASM. "Our technology licensing model brings the lowest-cost, most scalable CNT production to the Kingdom and beyond—supporting Saudi Arabia's low-carbon goals and enabling partners around the world to accelerate their own sustainability initiatives".

This Dammam pour lays the groundwork for broader collaboration between CHASM and Saudi Readymix to evaluate CNT-enhanced concrete across the Kingdom's diverse environments and to support decarbonization efforts for major construction initiatives, including national infrastructure and giga-projects under Vision 2030.

About Saudi Readymix

Saudi Readymix established 1978. It is a subsidiary of Alturki Holding, has been a key partner in the Kingdom's development. Over the years, we have supplied more than 100 million cubic meters of concrete across the Kingdom. We have never been just a concrete supplier, but a true partner in building the nation's landmarks. Today, we continue our commitment to innovation and sustainability in pursuit of our higher purpose, contributing to the preservation of the nation's wealth and its people.

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform, combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology. CHASM's technology licensing model enables global deployment of this game-changing CNT technology across multiple production sites worldwide.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent heaters for safer driving and a broad range of non-automotive applications, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

CHASM is building the world's largest multiwall CNT reactor (1,500 metric tons annual capacity) in Norman, Oklahoma, to produce NTeC® products to support battery and cement applications.

AgeNT, NTeC, CHASM, and the CHASM logo are trademarks of Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc.

SOURCE CHASM Advanced Materials