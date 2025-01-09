CHASM Exclusively Licenses AgeNT® Express Transparent Conductive Film to Mativ for Heated Glass Solutions

This licensing agreement marks another milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Mativ and CHASM, aiming to accelerate the commercialization of a portfolio of AgeNT® Express films.

David Arthur, CEO and co-founder of CHASM, highlighted the significance of this partnership. "Licensing our AgeNT® Express technology to Mativ marks a major milestone for both companies," said Arthur. "With CHASM's leadership in CNT technology and flexible electronics, and Mativ's expertise in roll-to-roll (R2R) precision coating and vast market reach in glazing applications, this collaboration is a powerful step toward CHASM's expansion into global non-automotive glazing markets."

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Mativ within innovative and emerging markets," states Mativ President and CEO Julie Schertell. "By becoming a licensee of Chasm's groundbreaking AgNW and CNT technology, we reaffirm our position as leaders in material science innovation. Together, we are unlocking new potential in advanced film applications across top industrial sectors."

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent heaters for safer driving and a broad range of non-automotive applications, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

CHASM is building the world's largest multiwall CNT reactor (1,500 metric tons annual capacity) in Norman, Oklahoma, to produce NTeC® products to support battery and cement applications.

AgeNT, NTeC, CHASM, and the CHASM logo are trademarks of CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in specialty materials, solving our customers' most complex challenges by engineering bold, innovative solutions that connect, protect and purify our world. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we manufacture on three continents and generate sales in over 100 countries through our family of business-to-business and consumer product brands. The company's two operating segments, Filtration & Advanced Materials and Sustainable & Adhesive Solutions, target premium applications across diversified and growing categories. Our broad portfolio of technologies combines polymers, fibers and resins to optimize the performance of our customers' products across multiple stages of the value chain. Our leading positions are a testament to our best-in-class global manufacturing, supply chain and materials science capabilities. We drive innovation and enhance performance, finding potential in the impossible. To learn more, visit mativ.com.

To learn more about Argotec glass interlayer films, visit argotec.com.

SOURCE CHASM Advanced Materials