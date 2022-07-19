Chastang Ford Announces NIL Ambassador Collaborations with Houston Football Stars Clayton Tune and Donavan Mutin

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the NCAA's NIL policy went into effect in 2021, allowing student-athletes to be compensated for their image, name, and likeness in brand promotions, it opened doors for college athletes and for brands looking for direct relationships with individual athletes. Over the past year, many student-athletes around the country have signed deals or announced their own personal branding, including University of Houston athletic stars Kyler Edwards, Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark, and Chandler Smith. Today, Chastang Ford adds University of Houston Football's Clayton Tune and Donavan Mutin to the NIL model.

Houston-based, family-owned Chastang Ford COO Patrick Chastang inks NIL Deals with University of Houston Football Stars, Quarterback Clayton Tune and Linebacker Donavan Mutin. Cougar Paws Up! Chastang Ford Ambassador, UH Football Quarterback and Team Captain Clayton Tune, pictured in front of his dream ride, the Ford F-150. Tune was recently named the top QB in the state of Texas, and he has earned many kudos including the Dave Campbell All-State Second Team, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist.

"Our family bleeds Cougar red, and we are thrilled to connect our brand with individual student athletes who share our brand values," said Chastang's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Chastang. "It's truly fitting that our first NIL ambassadors are individuals who already called our state "home" before joining the University. It was an easy decision to have Donavan and Clayton represent our brand."

According to Tune, "I love the people at Chastang – they are a good family. They support the Cougars, which is important to me. Also, I'm a Ford guy. I grew up in a Ford family. This is definitely a brand with which I wanted to partner."

University of Houston Linebacker Donavan Mutin moved to Houston with his family in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina's devastation of New Orleans. Mutin was heavily recruited by many programs including Air Force, Colorado State, MIZZOU, and TCU. Mutin has shown his prowess earning All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors, a semi-finalist nod for the coveted 2021 William V. Campbell Award, and more.

"This was an easy decision for me. Chastang is a family business with family values. I just love the fact that they wanted to partner with me, and I grew up loving Ford products," expressed Donavan Mutin when asked about the partnership.

