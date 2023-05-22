Chatbot Global Market Report 2023: Advancements in Technology Coupled with Rising Customer Demand for Self-Service Operations Drive Growth

22 May, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chatbot Market by Offering, Bot Communication (Text, Audio, & Video), Type, Business Function (Sales & Marketing, Contact Centers), Channel Integration, Vertical (Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for chatbot market is estimated to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2023 to USD 15.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on customer engagement through various channels and rising usage of generative models in chatbots to drive growth in the chatbot market. Chatbots can be a valuable tool for enterprises looking to improve customer service, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.
The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The global chatbot market is segmented based on offering solutions and services. Based on services segment is divided into managed services and professional services. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These services ensure faster and smoother implementation that maximizes the value of enterprise investments.
Voicebots segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The global chatbot market is segmented based on type into menu-based, linguistic-based, keyword recognition-based, contextual, hybrid, and voicebots. The voicebots segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Voicebots can respond quickly and accurately to inquiries, providing a seamless customer experience. Voicebots can be a cost-effective way to provide customer support, as they can handle a large volume of inquiries without the need for human intervention. This can help to reduce the workload of customer support teams and lower overall costs.
Among verticals, the retail and eCommerce segments hold the largest market size during the forecast period
Chatbots can benefit enterprises across various industries by improving customer service, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency. Across BFSI verticals, chatbots can provide customers with account information, answer inquiries about products and services, and help customers with transactions. This can help to improve customer service and reduce costs by automating routine tasks across BFSI verticals.
Asia Pacific to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The chatbot market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to gain traction in the coming years. Countries such as China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, ANZ, and India offer ample of opportunities for the end users to leverage chatbots for more personalized recommendations in real-time . The Asia Pacific region has one of the largest and fastest-growing populations of internet and smartphone users. This has created a large market for chatbots, which can provide a convenient and efficient way for users to access information, products, and services.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advancements in Technology Coupled with Rising Customer Demand for Self-Service Operations
- Growth in Need for 247 Customer Support at Lower Operational Costs
- Increase in Focus on Customer Engagement Through Various Channels
- Rising Usage of Generative Models in Chatbots
Restraints
- Inability to Recognize Customer Intent and Respond Effectively
- Accuracy Concerns Associated with Voice Authentication
Opportunities
- Initiatives Toward Development of Self-Learning Chatbots to Deliver Human-Like Conversational Experience
- Rise in Demand for Ai-Based Chatbots to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience
- Integration of Sentiment Analysis with Chatbots for Meaningful Customer Insights
Challenges
- Lack of Awareness About the Effect of Chatbot Technology on Various Applications
- Complex and Time-Consuming Setup and Maintenance
