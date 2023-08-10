Chatbot market to grow by USD 3,193.3 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing adoption in smartphones to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chatbot market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,193.3 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 29.59%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chatbot Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The chatbot market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below

Chatbot market - segmentation

The market is segmented by End-user (Retail, BFSI, Government, Travel and hospitality, and Others), Product (Solutions and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. Major companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, and Snapdeal are among the top users in this segment. This is because the use of chatbots enables customers to get their queries related to payment methods for a particular product quickly and effectively. They also help retail enterprises establish and maintain service levels for email responses to sales inquiries and online customer transactions. Hence, such factors boost the retail segment of the chatbot market during the forecast period.

Chatbot market - market dynamics

The several benefits associated with using chatbot solutions drive the market growth of the chatbot market. Chatbots are used to connect front-end interface to connect to various types of channels. The channels include websites, email, SMS, or messaging applications such as Facebook Messenger or Slack. 24/7 customer support, on-time responses, and a reduction in customer support costs are some of the major benefits of using chatbots. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the chatbot market during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of chatbots in smartphones is an emerging chatbot market trend. With many end-users, such as the BFSI, retail, and travel sectors inclining towards m-commerce solutions, the market is estimated to grow rapidly. Furthermore, people use applications such as Messenger, gaming, and social media apps for use on mobile phones to interact, play, and browse information on mobile phones rather than on PCs. Hence, trends such as the increasing mobility of chatbots with use in smartphones is a major trends in the global chatbot market.

The lack of awareness and standardization challenges the chatbot market growth. Concerns raised over chatbot security, like privacy and security risks to the personal and sensitive data of customers, pose a threat to the growth of the global chatbot market. Since there are many sectors and countries that remain untapped in the market, these countries offer vast future opportunities for chatbot services. But tapping these markets can be challenging for companies. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the chatbot market during the forecast period.

Chatbot market - Regional analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Since many shoppers in the region are shifting to online shopping, e-commerce companies require solutions to handle customer queries and provide efficient customer services. The growing participation of online shoppers in live chats also drives regional market growth. Hence, such factors have led to the growth of the chatbot market in North America .

What are the key data covered in this chatbot market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chatbot market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chatbot market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chatbot market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chatbot market vendors

Chatbot market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,193.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.49 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 247.ai Inc., Acuvate, Aivo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaamo Inc., Botsify, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corp., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kore.ai Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Conversica Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., and OpenAI L.L.C. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

