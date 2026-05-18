'Chateâu-Inspired' Home in NC's Blue Ridge Mtns. Heads to Luxury® Auction May 23

Located at an elevation of approx. 3,560 ft and occupying 44 private acres surrounded by mature forests, the property offers an elevated degree of privacy while being conveniently located within a 25-minute drive of the heart of Asheville, N.C.

The custom-built residence was completed in 2015, and offers 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and one half-bath throughout 5,000 sf of living space. Mrs. Brown, who is also an interior designer, outfitted the interiors in a "chateâu-inspired" style, using materials such as maple wood floors, shiplap walls, lime-washed brick, stone detailing and exposed wooden beams. The result is a luxury living experience that blends classic, mountain charm with modern, European elegance.

"There was a very pervasive design style that dominated so many of these mountain residences in the 2000's and 2010's that we'd refer to as, 'rustic mountain luxury.' Here, Theresa has done a terrific job implementing a, 'Ralph Lauren-meets-rustic mountain luxury' style, to further evolve the home's design to appeal to today's luxury homebuyer," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "The panoramic mountain views and proximity to Asheville then round out the 'trifecta' of the property's leading features."

The property's grounds further add to its chateâu ambiance. A welcoming courtyard is surrounded by charming garden boxes, and a small grape vineyard is within a short walk. Natural flora include cherry and redbud trees, rhododendrons, laurels, daffodils and lavender. There are also multiple creeks, springs and small ponds dotted throughout the 44-acre parcel.

Additional residence features include multiple, wood-burning fireplaces, a primary suite with cathedral ceilings, a butler's pantry and a large, covered terrace providing panoramic mountain views.

The popular Mountain Air Country Club is located just 10 minutes from the property. The members-only club offers a private aircraft runway, 18-hole golf course, tennis/pickleball courts, a heated pool, restaurants and a spa.

Previews of the property are available by appointment through May 22 and may be scheduled through Platinum's project manager, Trudy Vella, at 800.939.1672. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at NorthCarolinaLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 34 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.77 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC