$50 Million Oceanfront Mansion in Turks & Caicos Heads to Luxury Auction® April 17

As recently reported in the Wall Street Journal's Mansion Global, the property is owned by serial entrepreneur and angel investor Fabrice Grinda. "Mr. Grinda elected the luxury auction® process to identify a buyer efficiently and on a date-certain timeline, as opposed to enduring what is commonly a very lengthy listing process for Caribbean properties at this price point," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. Lesnock noted that in the case of many of his firm's large property sales in the Caribbean, such as a $9m sale in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. and a $14m sale in Virgin Gorda, B.V.I., the homes first sat on the market for 3-6 years or longer prior to luxury auction®.

Interestingly, during the past two years – a time wherein global luxury home prices have been gradually stabilizing – Providenciales has instead further validated itself as an ultra-luxury property market, with homes selling at $33.5m in 2023, $30m in 2024 and $34.2m in 2025. "Triton is being offered at a unique time in the market, wherein there is very real and recent support for premium pricing for ultra-luxury homes, though still enough opportunity for those buyers to strike at values they perceive as relatively attractive," Lesnock said.

Grinda purchased the villa in 2019 for $11.5 million, then extensively upgraded the home while adding additional living structures and amenities, bringing his total investment in the property to more than $30 million. Triton now spans a total of 7 acres – 2 oceanfront acres plus 5 leeward acres – and offers nearly 17,000 sf of interiors, with 15 bedrooms and 15 and one-half baths distributed throughout its main estate, 4 "hotel-suite-style" guest bungalows, staff quarters and a sports pavilion.

The amenity-rich property offers 155 ft of frontage on Long Bay Beach, with panoramic views of the sparkling, turquoise ocean. Notable features include two resort-style pools, regulation tennis and bocce courts, reflecting pools with modern sculptures, custom accent lighting for interiors and exteriors, fitness center, spa and cold-plunge tubs, an outdoor theater with built-in seating and firepit, and clean, modern interiors that elegantly blend indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Across from the main estate, the seller created a professional-grade, 4-court sports complex designed by Togu Design of Miami, FL, that is sure to impress even the most zealous racket sport athlete. The complex includes an additional, red-clay tennis court, pickleball court and 2 padel courts, all with lighting. There is also a covered, +1,500-sf pavilion with summer kitchen, lounge, half-bath, changing room and cabana shower. "It's like being at a high-end, commercial facility," Lesnock said of the complex, "but in your own backyard and without a waitlist for court time."

A field of 200-kW solar panels is being installed adjacent the complex, which Platinum said could save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in energy costs, depending on property use. Three additional leeward parcels are ready for added development, if desired.

Though not designed primarily for rentals, Triton has been leased at Grinda's discretion and has welcomed various celebs and business moguls as guests, at rates as high as $32,000/night, per rental records. The villa's sleek, modern design also served as a venue for Netflix's dating-themed show "Too Hot to Handle," and in Bravo's first season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

Interested parties may preview Triton Villa prior to auction. Private appointments may be arranged from April 11 - 16 through Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.871.9269. A collection of property visuals, features and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at TritonLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.76 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.7 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC