Château Malartic-Lagravière Returned to the Red Carpet in Hollywood as the Official Sponsor of the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarlett Johansson received this prestigious award on November 18th at the Beverly Hilton gala, surrounded by over 700 friends, family and industry insiders and sponsored by Château Malartic-Lagravière, the Bordeaux château that is increasingly invested in and featured in the film industry.

Well-known actors and personalities from the entertainment industry had the opportunity to taste Château Malartic-Lagravière's wines at the cocktail reception and gala dinner during the ceremony. The Château Malartic-Lagravière White 2016 and Red 2014 were served, and a special engraved magnum was personally signed at the end of the evening by Scarlett. This beautiful bottle will be auctioned off to benefit her charity organization of choice, Solar Responders, founded by her twin brother, Hunter, in order to equip first responder stations with renewable backup energy systems worldwide.

Chateau Malartic -Lagravière had the honor of sponsoring this prestigious event in 2019 and awarding Charlize Theron with a signed magnum at the time. Since 1986, the American Cinematheque Award has been presented annually to an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the Moving Picture, including but not limited to Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee and more.

"It was an outstanding celebration and a pleasure to honor Scarlett for her commitment to film. I was thrilled to present her with the signed magnum of Chateau Malartic-Lagravière. Producing a grand cru, at our vineyard in Bordeaux, is similar to making a film. We tell a story of the terroir and the people who shape it over the years. You will see our prestigious château and the increased involvement of our wines in Hollywood in the upcoming months, working with feature films that correspond to our aesthetic and philosophy," says Véronique Bonnie, co-owner of the esteemed Bonnie family estates.

About Château Malartic-Lagravière

The Bonnie Family's wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).

For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, where the expression of each terroir, the search for a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world!

