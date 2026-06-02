MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The State of AI Citations 2026, a synthesis of more than 680 million tracked AI citations across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — among the largest cross-platform analyses of how large language models source information about brands.

Wikipedia accounts for an estimated 47.9% of ChatGPT's top-10 source share. Reddit accounts for an estimated 46.7% of Perplexity's top-10 share. Only ~11% of domains are cited by both ChatGPT and Perplexity — meaning a single content strategy cannot win the AI surface.

Why it matters: Zero-click search rose from 56% of queries in 2024 to 69% by May 2025. News-site organic traffic fell by ~600 million monthly visits in under a year. The buyer journey moved into the answer box — and most communications budgets have not adjusted.

Three findings:

Brand search beats backlinks. Brand-search volume is the strongest known predictor of AI citation likelihood (0.334 correlation) — materially stronger than backlinks. Citations are volatile. ChatGPT's Reddit citation share collapsed from ~60% to ~10% in mid-September 2025 before stabilizing. Single-platform optimization is fragile by design. Vertical concentration is severe. TechRadar alone accounts for 8.86% of B2B SaaS CRM citations. In healthcare, NIH, Healthline, Mayo Clinic, and Cleveland Clinic lead Google AI Overviews.

"The communications industry priced the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg as the top of the hierarchy. Inside the engines that now answer the buyer's question, none of them crack the top twenty. Citation Share is the new market share." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full report: https://www.5wpr.com/research/state-of-ai-citations-2026/

Methodology: synthesis of nine publicly available AI citation datasets published August 2024–April 2026, including Profound (680M citations), Goodie (58.6M), Surfer (46M), Semrush (230,000 prompts), Peec AI (30M), Ahrefs, BrightEdge, WebFX, and others. Findings reflect source studies' published values; AI citation patterns are volatile.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations