New 5W AI Communications study with Haute Black reveals which superyacht builders the five major AI engines name when a buyer about to spend $50 million asks who to commission from

MIAMI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The most expensive consumer purchase on earth — a custom superyacht — now begins inside a chatbot. A new study from 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm, in partnership with Haute Black, has produced the first ranked index of which shipyards ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews surface when an ultra-high-net-worth buyer asks who builds the best superyacht.

The verdict is decisive: two yards — Feadship at a modeled 75% citation share and Lürssen at 68% — dominate the answer. Below them, the drop is steep. Several of the world's finest shipyards barely surface in the AI response at all.

"AI Communications is a mix of journalism, psychology, and engineering — and the audience is now the machine," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "For a shipyard, that means being the name the engine says first — before a broker is ever called. Citation Share is the new order book."

The study ran 60+ commissioning-intent prompts — the actual questions a buyer types before spending $50 million on a custom build — through the five engines, scoring each builder on Citation Share, defined as the percentage of relevant AI answers in which that yard is named. The full ranked index includes Benetti (55%), Oceanco (45%), Heesen (35%), Amels (30%), Sanlorenzo (28%), CRN (24%), Abeking & Rasmussen (18%), and Nobiskrug (12%) — all modeled estimates.

The pattern, the study argues, is the more important finding than the leaderboard. The engines reward the brand that has been most consistently described in the text they trained on — not the best product. Decades of owner interviews, registry coverage, naval architect citations, and design-press features built a retrieval anchor for Feadship and Lürssen that smaller yards cannot match on generic prompts. But two climbers — Sanlorenzo and Amels — are rising in the index by owning specific prompts ("asymmetric design," "limited edition," "faster delivery") rather than competing for "best."

The Superyacht Builder AI Visibility Index is the third release in the 5W × Haute AI Visibility franchise, following studies on ultra-luxury destinations and private aviation. The full index, including methodology and all ten ranked yards, is live now.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

Media Contact

[email protected]

212.999.5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations