Chatsworth Products Introduces Several Product Enhancements and Innovation at BICSI Winter 2024

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, Inc. (CPI), a leading global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), will be showcasing a range of innovative product enhancements and improvements at the upcoming Building Industry Consulting Service International (BISCI) Winter 2024 Conference and Exhibition 2024, taking place at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida from January 28th to February 1st.

Highlights of CPI's exhibition this year include:

Evolution® Vertical Cable Manager: A newly enhanced product that features a tool-less design aimed at reducing complexity, shortening the installation process, and promoting a smoother workflow.

3-Phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS): CPI has expanded its UPS solutions portfolio. This product marks a significant expansion in CPI's range, offering 3-phase capabilities that cater to a wide spectrum of applications, making it a perfect fit for network rooms, retail spaces, and campus environments.

Adjustable Aisle Containment Technology: An expansion of CPI's aisle containment solutions portfolio, this solution provides a telescoping/adjustable design, rapid installation time, and improved customer experience for simple cabinet-supported containment. Attendees can preview the solution at CPI's booth, which will be available this spring.

ZutaCore® HyperCool® Liquid Cooling: Experience firsthand the power of ZutaCore® waterless direct-on-chip liquid cooling seamlessly integrated directly inside our ZetaFrame® Cabinet System – a single-vendor turnkey platform that enables higher computing power at half the cost.

In addition to showcasing these products, CPI's Senior Director of Electronics & Software, Ashish Moondra, will also host a Master Class, "Never-Off Power: A Hands-On Look at Protection, Distribution & Management Strategies in the Data Center and Beyond," on January 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Samuel Rodriguez, RCDD, Senior Product Manager, Industrial Solutions, of CPI will host a session titled "How Liquid Cooling is Changing the Landscape of Data Centers" on January 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These sessions will provide valuable insights into the latest data center thermal management technology.

Visitors to the CPI booth #309 will have the opportunity to experience these innovative solutions firsthand and speak directly with knowledgeable team members.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

