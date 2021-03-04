Chatsworth Securities LLC Completes the Sale of Pi Cash Système to Givex

GENEVA, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Securities LLC, a boutique investment banking firm, has successfully advised on the acquisition of Pi Cash Système by Givex, Pi Cash Système is a leading Swiss provider of point-of-sale systems, automatic coin changers and badge loading terminals. The acquisition will help Givex expand its European footprint, further supporting the company's regional clients while strengthening their presence in France, Germany, Spain and Italy. As part of this acquisition, Pi Cash Système will be renamed Givex Europe and continue serving its base of 2,000 clients while supporting Givex installations in the region.

The transaction was envisaged and led by Marcus Magarian, Managing Director, at Chatsworth. Mr. Magarian, who has substantial technology credentials and 15-years of experience in advising M&A transactions, is fluent in English, French and Portuguese. Mr. Magarian stated: "Businesses have responded to the pandemic by investing in new technologies that make it easier to conduct business and pay online. Digital retail transactions have soared in the past year, most notably with contactless payments, which have grown by over 150% since this time last year.

In general, we have seen a lot of changes to customer behavior in terms of what they are buying and how they are buying." Mr. Magarian stated that from a FinTech prospective, "Chatsworth likes the digital payments space, and we are expecting further market consolidation over the coming years. Furthermore, we are seeing more new trends that help modernize this space such as an increasing demand for mobile point of sale and using payments data to gain better customer insights through analytics."

­About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm providing financial solutions to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. The principal areas of our business are advisory services, interim CFO, M&A and private capital raising for companies and funds. Chatsworth has served as an advisor on both domestic and international M&A transactions, raised capital for large and small companies, participated as an underwriter in several hundred equity public offerings, and raised nearly $4 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds. Our professionals have substantial and successful experience in assisting domestic and international corporations, asset managers and entrepreneurial companies.

