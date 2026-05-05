Chattanooga State and Tennessee American Water Host Hamilton County Students in 2026 Elementary Science Olympiad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elementary Science Olympiad, an annual event focused on inspiring Hamilton County youth through hands‑on STEM learning, was held yesterday and brought together hundreds of elementary students from across Hamilton County.

The Elementary Science Olympiad is presented through a partnership between Hamilton County Schools and Chattanooga State Community College, with Tennessee American Water serving as the event's corporate sponsor. This year's competition welcomed over 380 third‑ through fifth‑grade students from 16 Hamilton County elementary schools.

In the weeks leading up to the event, students prepared by designing and building machines such as rockets and roller coasters, while also studying a wide range of science concepts. During the competition, students launched gummy bears, constructed bridges using popsicle sticks and tape, and demonstrated their knowledge of ecology, biology, map reading, simple machines and more across 24 different events.

The event also highlights the important role of elementary teachers who serve as mentors, spending time beyond the classroom to prepare students for the extracurricular science challenges.

"We recognize the vital role of early math and science education in today's evolving world," said Dr. Megan Bragg, assistant professor of chemistry at Chattanooga State. "This event aims to inspire young minds to become tomorrow's innovators and problem-solvers, and our partnership with Hamilton County Schools and Tennessee American Water makes that possible."

The event is hosted at the Chattanooga State Omniplex, and over two dozen volunteers from the College and Tennessee American Water oversee and judge the science events.

"The Elementary Science Olympiad gives students the chance to dig deeper into science through hands-on experiments," said Grant Evitts, president of Tennessee American Water. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Chattanooga State and support these students and their teachers as they grow into Hamilton County's next generation of innovators."

ABOUT AMERICAN WATER

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

For more information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com and connect with us on Facebook , X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Chattanooga State Community College has provided students with the tools to achieve educational and career success for 60 years. Offering more than 100 programs resulting in associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates, students who start here can go anywhere. ChattState is home to the only fully embedded technical college on a Tennessee community college campus, where students may obtain a career-ready credential in 12 months or less. The College serves a six-county area that includes Hamilton, Rhea, Sequatchie, Marion, Bledsoe, and Grundy counties. Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, Wilder-Naifeh Technical Skills Grant, HOPE, and other options can help students attend tuition-free.

SOURCE American Water