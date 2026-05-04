Illinois American Water Marks Drinking Water Week with Focus on Safe, Reliable Water

BELLEVILLE, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water highlights Drinking Water Week, May 3 through 9, 2026, with a continued dedication to delivering safe, reliable water to the communities it serves.

An annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA) during the first full week of May, Drinking Water Week brings together water utilities and communities across North America to recognize the importance of high-quality drinking water in protecting public health, supporting economic growth and sustaining everyday life.

"Providing safe, reliable water is at the core of what we do," said Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water. "Here in the great state of Illinois, we're focused on maintaining strong systems today, while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to serve our communities into the future."

Illinois American Water continues to invest in its local systems to focus on the people who rely on them every day, strengthening reliability, enhancing water quality and supporting long-term resilience. These investments—ranging from upgrading treatment facilities to replacing aging infrastructure and advancing new technologies—help ensure that 1.3 million people across Illinois can trust water in their homes and communities.

In 2025, Illinois American Water invested $280 million in water and wastewater infrastructure across the state, including:

The rehabilitation of 10,000 feet of wastewater pipes in Homer Township to reduce the impact of rain events.

An enhancement to the Warren Levis Wastewater Lagoon Berm in Godfrey to address erosion concerns.

A liquid chlorine disinfection system upgrade at the Peoria Water Treatment Plant.

Illinois American Water's investments are all aimed at delivering safe, consistent service that customers can depend on.

Illinois American Water encourages customers to take an active role in water stewardship by:

Learning more about their local water systems.

Taking steps to help protect vital water resources.

Recognizing the essential role water plays in sustaining healthy communities.

Illinois American Water customers can find more information on their water quality by zip code at https://www.illinoisamwater.com/ilaw/Water-Quality/Water-Quality-Reports/ .

Learn more about the AWWA's commitment to Drinking Water Week by visiting https://www.awwa.org/communications-and-outreach/drinking-water-week/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.



About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water