CHC Consulting Launches Options RCM to Strengthen Rural and Community Hospital Financial Health

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHC Consulting, the consulting arm of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC), today announced the launch of Options RCM, revenue cycle management services designed to help rural and community hospitals improve financial health and enhance efficiency.

CHC's New Revenue Cycle Management Solution

As hospitals across the country face challenges – from shrinking margins and payer denials to limited staffing and resources – Options RCM provides a flexible, technology-driven solution that meets hospitals where they are. The service combines advanced analytics, proven processes, and experienced personnel to help hospitals improve cash flow, reduce denials, and strengthen their financial foundation.

"Revenue cycle management is more than a back-office function. It's a strategic driver of hospital sustainability," said David Yackell, Vice President of Hospital Financial Operations for CHC. "Options RCM provides hospitals access to expertise and scalable solutions customized to their needs. Whether they require limited support in one area or a full outsourcing solution, our goal is to help community hospitals improve the work they already do, recover revenue, reduce cost, and preserve local healthcare access."

Options RCM offers technology and comprehensive services covering the entire revenue cycle, including front-end processes and verification to billing, denial management, and payment validation. Hospitals can choose targeted support for specific functions or full outsourcing that delivers complete revenue cycle management under one coordinated program. Options RCM has contracted with vendors including Currance and Optum to deliver these comprehensive solutions.

Key service areas include:

Front-End Management: Registration, verification, pre-authorization, medical necessity, and price estimation.

Registration, verification, pre-authorization, medical necessity, and price estimation. Pre-Bill Processes: Coding, authorizations, and clean-claim management.

Coding, authorizations, and clean-claim management. Billing and Follow-Up: Account billing, payer communication, and resolution.

Account billing, payer communication, and resolution. Cash Posting: Daily remittance posting and reconciliation.

Daily remittance posting and reconciliation. Denial Management: Root-cause tracking, trend analysis, and resolution of technical and clinical denials.

Root-cause tracking, trend analysis, and resolution of technical and clinical denials. Payment Validation: Payer contract modeling and reimbursement accuracy checks.

For hospitals facing staffing shortages or operational inefficiencies, Options RCM provides immediate access to CHC's revenue cycle specialists. State-of-the-art technology delivers real-time analytics and workflow visibility, allowing hospital leaders to make informed financial decisions while maintaining compliance and control.

"CHC Consulting's mission has always been to strengthen rural and community hospitals," said Jim Kendrick, President and CEO of Community Hospital Corporation. "Options RCM is another example of how we're helping hospitals maintain financial stability while staying focused on what matters most: caring for their communities."

For more than 30 years, CHC has provided hospitals nationwide with management and consulting solutions that improve clinical, operational, and financial performance. The launch of Options RCM expands CHC Consulting's capabilities in a critical area of hospital operations, supporting CHC's broader mission of preserving and protecting community healthcare.

For more information about Options RCM or to schedule a revenue cycle assessment, visit https://chc.com/services/financial-improvement/options-rcm/ or contact David Yackell at [email protected].

About Community Hospital Corporation (CHC)

Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) offers practical solutions that help community hospitals enhance efficiencies, improve quality and reinforce financial stability. CHC owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to collaborate with partners and bring innovative solutions to support the vibrancy and accessibility of community healthcare. For more information, visit https://chc.com/.

Media contact:

Anne Block, VP Marketing Communications

[email protected]

972.943.6470

SOURCE Community Hospital Corporation