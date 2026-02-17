TICKET PRE-SALE ON BEGINS WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 18 @ 10:00 AM

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a monumental 2025 run, Che today announced that he will be the latest headliner for The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, kicking off March 31st in Santa Ana.

The 28-stop tour, Encore, will bring Che's 32-track deluxe of the critically acclaimed REST IN BASS: ENCORE to life, tracing the lineage of past Monster Energy Outbreak Tour alumni like 21 Savage, Post Malone, and Iggy Azalea.

CHE ANNOUNCES HEADLINING MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR KICKING OFF 3/31

"I am excited to be teaming up with Monster Energy Outbreak Tour and have my fans experience "ENCORE" together. This tour is going to be crazy you don't want to miss it" says Che.

This announcement arrives after a breakthrough 2025 for Che, which saw the release of REST IN BASS in July, the sold-out Rest In Bass Tour, an appearance at Yeat's headlining set at ComplexCon alongside xaviersobased, and the release of the aforementioned REST IN BASS: ENCORE on Christmas Day. The original release of REST IN BASS was instantly met with critical acclaim upon release, with praise from the likes of The FADER, Hypebeast, and Pitchfork, who dubbed both the lead single "HELLRAISER" (feat. OsamaSon) and the album as Best New Music. The album's impact extended through the end of the year, landing on Best Albums of the Year lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, PASTE, Stereogum, and The FADER –– cementing Che as a clear-cut leader of the post-rage sound.

The long-awaited release of REST IN BASS built off the momentum of 2024's breakout project, Sayso Says, finding Che expanding on his signature chaotic electro-rage-rap sound by pushing it into even wilder, more aggressive, and distorted territory. The arrival of REST IN BASS served as the culmination of the momentum that Che had been building throughout 2024 and into 2025, resulting in his third distinctly different sound on his third project in as many years.

Preceded by a run of well-received singles, including "Green Day", the kaleidoscopic "Love (MKB)" (4M+ Streams), and last January's "Pose For The Pic" (6M+ Streams), Che used REST IN BASS to weave between playful melodies and punishing, bass-heavy rhythms to live up to its aptly chosen title, and serve as Che's most ambitious solo effort to date. Diving into a much darker sonic direction than its predecessor, REST IN BASS is a nonstop, 18-track mosh pit that explores blown-out, distorted production and varied vocal styles to create an intense, high-octane atmosphere. "I just want to be a real rockstar for this album", as Che told The FADER last year.

CHE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR – KICKS OFF 3/31

PRE-SALE TICKETS ON SALE 2/18 @ 10:00 AM

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE 2/20 @ 10:00 AM

The Encore Tour Dates – A Monster Energy Outbreak Tour:

03/31 – Observatory Orange County – Santa Ana, CA

04/01 – House of Blues - San Diego – San Diego, CA

04/03 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

04/05 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

04/06 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

04/09 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

04/11 – The Complex - Rockwell – Salt Lake City, UT

04/14 – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom – Denver, CO

04/16 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

04/19 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

04/20 – House of Blues Cleveland - Music Hall – Cleveland, OH

04/21 – The KING of CLUBS – Columbus, OH

04/23 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

04/25 – Toad's Place – New Haven, CT

04/26 – The Strand Ballroom & Theatre – Providence, RI

04/28 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

04/29 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

04/30 – The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

05/02 – Archer Music Hall – Allentown, PA

05/03 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

05/04 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

05/06 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

05/08 – Cannery Hall - The Mainstage – Nashville, TN

05/09 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

05/10 – Rolling Loud Orlando – Orlando, FL*

05/13 – Emo's – Austin, TX

05/14 – Paper Tiger - Main Stage – San Antonio, TX

05/15 – Warehouse Live Midtown – Houston, TX* (Not a part of Encore presented by The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour)

"[REST IN BASS] is the platonic ideal of rage rap—diced-up lines and constant distortion, with enough vulnerability to balance the outrageous hedonism." – Rae-Aila Crumble, Pitchfork

"Freakishly bubbly, the kind of staticky delirium that Jay-Z's "D.O.A." tried to warn us about" – Olivier Lafontant, Pitchfork

"Joyous melodies and blunt-force bass feels key to understanding how Che arrived at the caustic palette for REST IN BASS" – Vivian Medithi, The FADER

"[REST IN BASS is] his strongest record yet, one that reinforces Che's place as a compelling young shapeshifter." – John Norris, VMAN

"REST IN BASS is a proper reckoning of the rising star's sky-high capabilities and the possibilities that lie at the crux of his full potential as a pioneering voice in the underground space." – Elaina Bernstein, Hypebeast

"A futuristic sound...at the hazy intersection of ATL hip-hop, pluggnb, and rage music" – Carter Fife, Pigeons & Planes

"[Che's] sound is a kaleidoscope of colors" – Jon Barlas, Our Generation Music

REST IN BASS: ENCORE – OUT NOW

LISTEN

About Che:

Che keeps his sound authentic in a world plagued by synthetics. The teenage Atlanta rapper's diaristic songwriting blends with a chaotic sound that gives voice to a generation of brain-rotting memes and post-pandemic hedonism, each production choice crafting a visceral experience that mirrors his inner psyche. He's proven such with maximalist anthems that have found major success across streaming platforms, such as the breakout angelic hit "agenda" (130M+ Streams), a winding tale of the ups and downs of young lust. Other songs, like the xaviersobased-featuring anthem "MANNEQUIN" (25M+ Streams),and "HELLRAISER" with OsamaSon have cemented his place within the upper echelons of the next generation. His ability to tap into the zeitgeist has led to multiple positive reviews from Pitchfork, a spot on No Bells' Best Internet Rap of 2023 list, and a distinction of best new artist of 2022 from Pigeons & Planes. At the young age of 19, Che has only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential, as he meticulously tweaks his sound with the obsession of a perfectionist. His early takeover of SoundCloud and TikTok has him primed to lead the next generation of Internet rappers.

About Monster Energy Music:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

About with Outbreak Presents:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of four annual music tours across multiple genres. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Kane Brown, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com

For all Che media inquiries, please contact:

Scott Jawson – [email protected]

Isaac Fontes – [email protected]

Sam Hadelman – [email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy