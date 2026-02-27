23-Date Tour Kicks Off April 10 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Rotating Direct Support by Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley & Thomas Rhett; + Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason & Blake Whiten Joining

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their longstanding partnership within entertainment, Kawasaki and Monster Energy are joining forces as the official sponsors of Morgan Wallen's 23-date Still The Problem Tour, kicking off April 10 in Minneapolis, Minn. To highlight the close partnership between the 19-time Billboard Music Award winner, Kawasaki and Monster Energy, the sponsorship will feature exciting nationwide promotions and collaborations that will run throughout the entire tour.

KAWASAKI & MONSTER ENERGY BECOME OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF MORGAN WALLEN’S STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR Credit: Spidey Smith KAWASAKI & MONSTER ENERGY BECOME OFFICIAL SPONSORS OF MORGAN WALLEN’S STILL THE PROBLEM TOUR

Kawasaki and Monster Energy will kick-off the partnership this weekend at the Daytona Supercross race where custom Morgan Wallen Still The Problem Tour-branded Kawasaki bikes will be unveiled. Monster Energy is also giving away limited edition Morgan Wallen x Monster Energy x Kawasaki hoodies via its famous Rig Riot on the Daytona International Speedway infield at 5PM on Saturday

To precede the tour, Kawasaki will launch a nationwide Kawasaki x Morgan Wallen Still The Problem Tour sweepstakes. Fans will have the chance to win a custom 2026 Kawasaki RIDGE® CREW Platinum Ranch Edition side x side fully loaded with Kawasaki Genuine Accessories and one-of-a-kind custom Morgan Wallen graphics.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Morgan Wallen and to sponsor his 2026 Still The Problem Tour," shares Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. Senior Director, Global and Domestic Marketing Bob O'Brien. "We were honored to sponsor last year's tour and know this tour will be even bigger and will be a defining event of the spring and summer once again. Having our long-time partner Monster Energy on board as co-sponsor means even more opportunities for fans on site and a meaningful extension of the Kawasaki brand."

Monster Energy will be at every stop of the tour to provide the energy, making sure fans are ready to rock with samples of crisp ice-cold cans of Monster. The brand is also fueling the fun with DJs, swag giveaways, a special Kawasaki x Morgan Wallen x Monster bike collaboration and more interactive elements for music lovers to enjoy.

To celebrate the partnership, Monster Energy is also launching its biggest promo of the year: the Monster Energy x Morgan Wallen Still The Problem Tour promotion, giving fans the chance to earn VIP tickets and money-can't-buy collab items including custom bikes, instruments and exclusive merch with more details to be announced soon.

"Morgan Wallen represents that same authenticity Monster is known for," says Monster Energy Global CMO Dan McHugh. "This is a real full circle moment for us as we sponsored one of Morgan's early headline tours back in 2020, and now, we're once again in lockstep to support him and his fans through this stadium-sized partnership. And having Kawasaki join us as the sponsor of the Still The Problem Tour is the icing on the cake."

Promoted by AEG Presents – with the exception of the Tuscaloosa, Ala. show, which is produced by Live Nation – Wallen's 12-city, 23-date Still The Problem stadium tour will see Wallen playing two nights in most locations, and will include stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett join as direct support, along with Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select stops.

Still The Problem is inspired by Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem , which arrived May 16, 2025 via Big Loud/Mercury Records. I'm The Problem spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart in the U.S. and Canada. It also became his third consecutive album to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 – making Wallen the first artist in history to achieve that feat.

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. As part of MWF's Tour Give Back initiative, the foundation has contributed over $1 million worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities. For more information, visit MorganWallenFoundation.org .

Still The Problem Tour 2026 Dates:

April 10 || Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11 || Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18 || Tuscaloosa, Ala. || Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1 || Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2 || Las Vegas, Nev. || Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9 || Indianapolis, Ind. || Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15 || Gainesville, Fla. || Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16 || Gainesville, Fla. || Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29 || Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30 || Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6 || Pittsburgh, Penn. || Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19 || Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20 || Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 26 || Clemson, S.C. || Clemson Memorial Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

June 27 || Clemson, S.C. || Clemson Memorial Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 17 || Baltimore, Md. || M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18 || Baltimore, Md. || M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

About Morgan Wallen:

Morgan Wallen sets the pace in, and beyond, country music – with Billboard calling him "one of the biggest stars in the music world right now." With 21 No. 1 singles at Country radio, 19 Billboard Music Awards to-date, more than 225 weeks spent atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart (the most in country music history), the highest selling country tour under his belt and more, Wallen has propelled country music to a global level in less than five years. Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, available now via Big Loud / Mercury, debuted at No. 1 globally across seven countries and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His preceding albums – Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time – have remained in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for more than 100 weeks each, making him the first artist ever to achieve that feat. I'm The Problem has already yielded six No. 1's at Country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks. Wallen is readying his 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour for 2026. Kicking off April 10 with two consecutive nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the run will include stops at four major college football stadiums: Clemson's Memorial Stadium, Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan's Michigan Stadium and one night only at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wallen donates a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation — which supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. More at MorganWallenFoundation.org .

MorganWallen.com | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter/X | YouTube

About Kawasaki:

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com .

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

Media Contacts for Morgan Wallen:

Ebie McFarland | Carrie McDonough

Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

[email protected] | [email protected]

Corey Brewer | Rachel Heatherly

Big Loud

[email protected] | [email protected]

Beau Benton

Mercury Records/REPUBLIC Collective

[email protected]

Media Contact for Monster Energy:

[email protected]

Media Contact for Kawasaki:

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy