Cheap Travel Online in 2026: Bundled Vacation Packages Help Travelers Save

Tripmasters' booking platform lets travelers bundle flights, hotels, and tours across 12+ cities to save more

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers search for cheap travel online in 2026, Tripmasters, a U.S.-based online travel company founded in 1984, is seeing bundled vacation packages emerge as one of the most effective ways to reduce total trip costs, particularly for international and multi-city travel. By packaging flights, hotels, ground transportation, and optional sightseeing into a single itinerary, Tripmasters enables travelers to access pricing structures unavailable through standalone bookings while significantly simplifying the planning process, especially for more complex, multi-city trips.

According to Yahoo Finance, U.S. travel spending is projected to reach $1.2 trillion in 2026, with international travel expected to grow 3.7% year over year, indicating that travelers are increasingly relying on online platforms that bundle flights, accommodations, and experiences to manage costs and simplify trip planning.

Bundled vacation packages support this shift by offering travelers:

Access to negotiated airfare and hotel rates unavailable through standalone bookings

Simplified planning by combining flights, hotels, transportation, and activities into one itinerary

Improved cost visibility through consolidated pricing and fewer surprise fees

Greater flexibility for multi-city travel, especially for complex international itineraries

Travelers interested in building cost-efficient, multi-city vacation packages for 2026 can explore Tripmasters' customizable booking platform at Tripmasters.com, where flights, hotels, transportation, and tours can be bundled into a single itinerary. Travelers may also speak with a U.S.-based travel specialist for personalized assistance.

"Bundled travel packages unlock negotiated rates and airline pricing that simply aren't available to consumers booking piece by piece," said Paula Galeano, Chief Operating Officer at Tripmasters. "For travelers planning multi-city vacations, the savings add up quickly, while the convenience of managing everything in one place is another added convenience."

Beyond cost savings, bundled booking improves the traveler experience by reducing payment friction, minimizing confirmation errors, and offering centralized customer support. Tripmasters supports its itineraries with U.S.-based travel specialists, secure payment options, and consistently high customer satisfaction ratings, including a 4.8-star Trustpilot score and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Founded in 1984, Tripmasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, Tripmasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities—all in one seamless booking process. Tripmasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences.

