CHEAPCARIBBEAN IS GIVING AWAY 50 FREE VACATIONS TO HEROES IN HONOR OF NURSES’ AND TEACHERS’ APPRECIATION WEEK

It's Time for Heroes to Hang up Their Capes and Hang Ten - CheapCaribbean Announces a Chance For Nurses and Teachers To Win a Stay For Two at RIU Resorts

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapCaribbean Vacations is providing a prescription for sun, sand and a heavy dose of fun in celebration of Nurses Appreciation Week (May 6-12) and Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10). For teachers and nurses only, fold up the scrubs and power down the projectors as the travel booking site known for its Caribbean travel packages is offering 50 teachers and nurses from across the country the chance to win a three-night stay at their choice of any participating RIU Resort. With everything available at the property from dining, daily activities, nightly entertainment, limitless libations and more, this is the perfect way to swap code-blues and late-night grading sessions for margaritas and peaceful golden hours.

"In celebration of Nurses' and Teachers' Appreciation Week we are thrilled to launch a nationwide giveaway for the heroes across the country who dedicate their time to helping others," says Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands, ALG Vacations. "As a small way of giving back, we are excited to offer nurses and teachers across the country an opportunity to jet off on a tropical vacation for some well-deserved R&R."

Entries can be submitted online HERE starting May 6, 2024 through May 20, 2024. Each prize winner will receive a gift certificate for a complimentary all-inclusive three-night stay for two at their choice of any participating RIU Resort. RIU operates all-inclusive resorts in destinations such as Aruba, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Mexico and Dominican Republic. Prize winners will be able to claim a stay at any participating RIU Resort of their choice.

The giveaway is an extension of CheapCaribbean Vacations' popular ER&R and Beach4Teach Clubs which deliver exclusive beach deals, upgrades and packages directly into members' inboxes. All healthcare professionals and teachers can score $150 off their next vacay by signing up for the ER&R and Beach4Teach Clubs.

