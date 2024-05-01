CheapCaribbean Vacations Brings Broadway to the Beach with the Fetchest Party of the Year

The Plastics are Headed to Cancun to Celebrate National Mean Girls Day with CheapCaribbean Vacations' New Broadway Bash Package

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get in beaches, we're going to Cancun! CheapCaribbean Vacations is announcing the launch of its Broadway Bash Package featuring "The Fetchest Party Of The Year" in celebration of National Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3, 2024. The online booking engine specializing in the "best in beach" travel deals is bringing to life a totally grool, cabaret-style performance at the Grand Oasis Cancun with songs from the Tony-nominated coming-of-age musical "Mean Girls" for the ultimate National Mean Girls Day celebration, and everyone's invited to sit with us.

Beach lovers are invited to leave the sweatpants at home and grab their best pink attire, mouse ears, and army pants and flip flops, where all the queen bees can expect two days of totally fetch moments. Travelers that book a stay at Grand Oasis Cancun between Oct. 2 - 4, 2024 will have the opportunity to join the CheapCaribbean Vacations National Mean Girls Day festivities including an all-day Pink Out Pool Party on Oct. 2 (because on Wednesdays we wear pink), a one-hour performance by alpha plastic, Regina George played by Ashley De La Rosa, the heiress to punk-rocker Janice, played by Lindsay Heather Pearce, your future local weather girl, Karen Smith, played by Kate Rockwell, and of course, Danny Divito-fan Damian played by Grey Henson, along with more cast members to be announced, followed by a meet and greet with the cast on Oct. 3 all while enjoying the endless perks of an all-inclusive vacation. And none for Gretchen Weiners. BYE!

"CheapCaribbean is thrilled to bring you another 'woohoo' moment by partnering with the team at Broadway Plus to bring cast members of Broadway's 'Mean Girls The Musical' to the beach on such an iconic day. It is these partnerships that have continued to shape who we are as a brand setting us apart from a typical beach getaway experience," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at ALG Vacations.

So you agree? You think this package is pretty sweet? Don't miss out on the one time of the year that you can celebrate your favorite movie. Bookings start May 1, 2024 until September 15, 2024. Four for you, Glenn Coco? You go, Glenn Coco! For more information on CheapCaribbean Vacations and the Broadway Bash Package, please visit the link here.

About CheapCaribbean Vacations

Since 2000, CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 23 years ago and is part of the broader ALG Vacations, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality company.

