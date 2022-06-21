CheapCaribbean Welcomes Back its Now Annual Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program with Enhanced Dream Trips for You and Your Crew

The 2022 Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program Invites Dream Job Seekers to Woohoo with their Crew for the Ultimate Group Trip-of-a-Lifetime

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the wildly successful inaugural Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program 2021, CheapCaribbean , the online booking engine known for featuring the "best in beach" travel deals every day, has enhanced the campaign's 2022 program. Potential 2022 Ambassadors have the chance to win three dream trips, including one ultimate group trip for them and their crew. From June 21 - July 31, 2022, residents of the contiguous United States can apply for a chance to become one of three of CheapCaribbean's Woohoo Beach Ambassadors – fun seekers who will showcase "woohoo" moments for the brand – and bring along their best "beaches" for an all-expense paid Caribbean vacation.