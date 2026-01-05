CheapFunThingsToDo Launches Trip Witch: Your Magical Trip Itinerary Maker

MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapFunThingsToDo, the popular platform for discovering low-cost activities and experiences worldwide, today announced the launch of Trip Witch, a new feature that makes planning trips faster, simpler, and more fun for travelers.

Trip Witch allows users to create complete day-by-day itineraries in minutes. Copy and paste an interesting article with restaurant recommendations or your google map list to help populate stops on your itinerary.

From admission tickets and guided tours to concerts and local experiences, the feature magically organizes activities so travelers can focus on enjoying their adventure — without juggling spreadsheets, notes, and multiple tabs.

"Travel planning can be stressful, but with Trip Witch, it's effortless," said Chaz Desousa, co-founder of CheapFunThingsToDo. "Our goal was to build a tool that feels intuitive and fun while helping travelers make the most of every day on their trip."

Key features of Trip Witch include:

Day-by-day itinerary creation: Automatically organizes multi-day trips with attractions, activities, and events.

Automatically organizes multi-day trips with attractions, activities, and events. Integrated experiences: Access tickets, tours, concerts, and local must-see spots directly in your plan.

Access tickets, tours, concerts, and local must-see spots directly in your plan. Customizable trips: Add personal preferences, swap activities, or skip days to match your travel style.

Add personal preferences, swap activities, or skip days to match your travel style. Fast and magical: Generate a full itinerary in under 30 seconds, saving hours of planning.

Trip Witch is available at https://funfinder.cheapfunthingstodo.com/trips/ and works for travelers worldwide. Users can save, remix, and share itineraries, making it easy to collaborate with friends, family, or travel companions.

"Trip Witch doesn't just help you plan — it helps you experience cities like a local, effortlessly," added Vanessa Tobin, co-founder.

About CheapFunThingsToDo:

Founded by Chaz Desousa and Vanessa Tobin, CheapFunThingsToDo helps travelers discover fun, affordable, and accessible activities in over 100 cities worldwide. Through guides, curated experiences, and now Trip Witch, the platform empowers users to explore without the stress of planning.

