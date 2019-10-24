CheapOair App Adds New Traveler Friendly Features

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, the flight focused online travel agency, is rolling out new mobile app features designed to expedite the often-tedious air travel process. These features will include mobile boarding passes and online check-in all within a single app ecosystem.

The CheapOair app, which is traditionally known as an airfare booking tool, has expanded its functionality to become a one-stop-shop for booking vacations that erases the usual headache that comes from planning travel.

"Making travel effortless is at the core of everything that we do. One of the most stressful experiences for travelers is going through the check-in process when they arrive at the airport. Our new automated check-in and boarding pass feature brings travelers peace of mind by checking them in automatically as soon as the airline allows. Travelers can then easily access their boarding pass in the CheapOair mobile app," said Nipun Joshi, Fareportal Head of Product for Mobile Applications.

Another common consumer pain point CheapOair's team was determined to solve stemmed from the inconvenience that comes having to use multiple platforms when not only booking a trip but also during travel.

"In today's world where there's an app for absolutely everything, we wanted to streamline and consolidate every step of travel journey, making CheapOair a full experience travel app for our customers. Switching back and forth between apps is not something we want our customers to worry about, particularly when they're getting ready to fly," remarked Sam S. Jain, Fareportal Founder and CEO.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair and twitter.com/CheapOair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

