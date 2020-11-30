CheapOair has the Scoop on how to Score the Best Cyber Monday Flight Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Monday is here and the sky's the limit when it comes to savings on flights. The travel experts at CheapOair have advice to help consumers cut through the Cyber Monday clutter to find the best deals and successfully plan their next adventure.

Read the Fine Print

This may seem simple but booking restrictions and refund policies are especially important in a time of so much travel uncertainty. Flexibility is key when booking during a pandemic as plans can be upended by the ever-changing state of the world. Additionally, be on the lookout for hidden fees. Make sure to check for baggage fees; depending on the airline and how long your flight is, you may have to pay extra for checked baggage. It's always better to be safe than sorry, so make sure to read the details of the print for any other hidden fees.

Be Flexible Choosing Dates and Destination

Too often, travelers have their mind set on just one location. But it's not a bad idea to be a bit flexible on the when and the where. It's recommended to have a list of at least five to six destinations as part of any Cyber Monday search. When it comes to the departure date, consumers are more likely to find cheap tickets on days that are less likely to be booked than others (hint: Tuesday). There's even a chance to get Premium Economy seats at Basic Economy prices.

Stop Considering Only Non-stop

Many people think that direct flights are the same as non-stop flights, but this is just a common misconception. Direct flights may sometimes make at least one stop along the route to board more passengers. Boarding connecting flights will help save money on flight tickets. Consider a variety of options and choose the one that best fits your budget. It also may be more advantageous to book flights with long layovers. That's a creative way to save money and explore an extra destination during an extended layover.

Please note: With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local and international travel laws and notices for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair, instagram.com/cheapoair YouTube, and twitter.com/CheapOair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

