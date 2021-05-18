CheapOair Launches Cultural Heritage Travel Page on Miles Away Blog

CheapOair expands awareness of diversity in tourism with the launch of Miles Away blog Cultural Heritage Travel page. Tweet this

"Travel is a big economic driver. Shedding light on cultural heritage tourism allows our customers to enjoy great travel experiences, and at the same time contribute to the economies of the diverse communities they visit," said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the corporate owner of online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel.

CheapOair is also supporting the Black Cultural Heritage Tour's U.S. road trip to connect with and share the stories of Black and Brown-owned businesses and attractions. Future stories on the page will include spotlights on the businesses, people, and ways to experience cultural heritage throughout the U.S.

"This is an important initiative for CheapOair and we are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with Stephanie Jones as Black Cultural Heritage Tours is brought to life. We view sustainable tourism and cultural heritage travel as the wave of the future," commented Glenn Cusano, Fareportal Co-CEO and CFO. He continues, "We are committed to this program. Our vision is that the Miles Away blog will provide useful information that allows CheapOair customers to add sustainability and inclusion into their travel planning considerations."

"Black cultural heritage is everywhere in this country and the U.S. travel and tourism industry has an incredible opportunity to do a better job promoting it, as well as including small Black businesses and attractions in travel brands and DMOs' tourism marketing strategies. CheapOair connected with us about partnering to expand awareness of Black cultural heritage assets and experiences in the U.S. We are pleased to be a part of their effort to amplify diverse travel experiences to their audiences," said Stephanie Jones.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available 7 days a week to help find great prices on flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative

BTT is powered by the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance, Inc. (CHEA), a US 501(c)3 non-profit tourism development organization based in Washington, DC. BTT works to create new game changing initiatives and partner with industry allies to ensure Blacks in travel and tourism have equal access to opportunities to fully participate and profit in the global travel and tourism industry. Learn more at www.blacksintourism.org.

About Black Cultural Heritage Tours

Powered by Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism, Inc. (CHAT), Black Cultural Heritage Tours curates local, immersive Black cultural heritage tour itineraries, experiences, and connections to the people and places that have shaped communities from the past to the present. As the only Black-owned receptive tour operator in the U.S., CHAT's focus on Black-owned businesses and attractions seeks to level the playing field for small Black businesses while creating transformative experiences for culturally curious travelers to learn about history and celebrate the rich diversity of Black culture in the U.S. and all over the world. Learn more at www.experienceblackculture.com.

