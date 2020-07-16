CheapOair Offers Insight into Having a Safe Theme Park Experience

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 Theme parks and attractions are re-opening across the country and CheapOair, the travel experience experts, has a few tips to help travelers have an experience that's not only magical but also safe.

"We're very happy to be seeing the extensive safety measures many of our favorite theme parks are taking as they welcome their guests back. With everything from temperature checks, increased cleanings, and a wide variety of hygienic supplies readily available to customers, anyone ready to explore theme parks should take comfort in the steps being taken," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

Masks are Essential

Cloth masks are key. According to the CDC, they're the most effective safety tool for guests in the moments where social distancing may be difficult. A cloth face mask will keep others from spreading any germs they may unknowingly be carrying, and full compliance greatly reduces the risk of spreading. Fortunately, if guests forget masks, the bigger theme parks (and several smaller ones) have complimentary ones on hand or for purchase.

It is important to note that masks are strongly not recommended for anyone under the age of two so it may be safer for guests to leave the littlest members of their families at home.

"The safest way to enjoy any theme park is by wearing a mask. You're doing your part to keep fellow guests healthy and minimize any potential spreading that comes with a lot of people in a contained area," added Thomas Spagnola, Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.

Hand Sanitizer is Your Friend

The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer any time an interaction is made with someone outside your own party or with a foreign surface. While most parks will certainly have sanitizing stations at most entry points, concession stands, bathrooms, and attractions, it's wise to have your own sanitizer handy at all times. Any sanitizer used should also contain at least 60% percent alcohol to be effective in killing germs.

Take Advantage of Virtual Lines and Contactless Payments

The less shared surfaces and touch points, the better. Several theme parks, including the Happiest Place on Earth, are allowing visitors to digitally reserve ride times to reduce the amount of time guests need to physically wait on lines where it is usually more challenging to keep six feet of distance. Additionally, contactless payment options are also extremely helpful for customers wanting to buy food, drink, or merchandise.

