CheapOair Recommends the U.S. Hispanic Sites Everyone Should Visit

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic and Latinx Heritage month is going strong and CheapOair's celebration also continues with a series of cultural spotlights, blog posts, and travel tips that honor Hispanic, Latino, and Latinx heritages. This week, the travel experts at CheapOair offer their recommendations for travelers looking to experience the importance of U.S. Hispanic culture first-hand.

Please note: Due to travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19, please check local state safety guides, location websites, and CDC guidelines before visiting any of these sites.

César E. Chávez National Monument – Keene, California

As one of the most prolific figures in 20th century Hispanic history, César Chávez was a powerful voice for the plight of agricultural workers across the U.S. As a result of his leadership, the United Farm Workers of America was established and became the country's first permanent agricultural union.

Nearest Airport: Visalia Municipal Airport

La Villita – San Antonio, Texas

This unique village-turned-arts-community is located on the south bank of the San Antonio River Walk and is chock full of Hispanic history and artifacts. With Mexican folk art, handmade jewelry, and beautiful architecture, this destination is a must-visit for anyone who loves immersing themselves in history and culture.

Nearest Airport: San Antonio International Airport

Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area - Colorado's San Luis Valley, Colorado

The Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area, which is an expansive 3,000 square miles of south-central Colorado, exists as a testament of the strength and determination of 19th century Hispanic settlers. The ranch of Teofilo Trujillo, known as the Trujillo Homestead, is a still-standing log cabin and property of one of the families who struggled and triumphed while navigating their way through what was then a brand-new territory.

Nearest Airport: San Luis Valley Regional Airport

