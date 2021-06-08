CheapOair Reports: Mature Market Travel Shows Signs of Recovery

There are positive indicators that US vaccination levels are contributing to air travel flight booking trends. Tweet this

Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the company behind CheapOair and One Travel comments, "We are watching industry trends, and our own booking data, very closely. In addition to the mature market numbers, we are also seeing some interesting developments in US Domestic business travel activity. This sector has lagged behind leisure travel all year. But since early May, business travel numbers have risen to a level on par with Leisure/Non-Family travel. We're still a long way from where we were in 2019, but it's encouraging to see growth across multiple key areas."

Indicators of a return to travel for seniors, and the business market are fueling increased optimism across the travel industry as the summer travel season arrives in the northern hemisphere.

Please note: Before traveling, be sure to check local regulations and notices for any COVID-related restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

