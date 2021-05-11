CheapOair Shares Latest Analysis on US Travel Trends

US air travel bookings to global destinations up 89% year-to-date. Tweet this

CheapOair's data shows a significant increase of 89%, with 7 of the top 10 destinations showing increases of more than 100%.

"Vaccinations are continuing to roll out across the USA, so the American consumer is becoming more confident where travel is concerned. This, coupled with the stringent hygiene protocols put in place by airlines and airports worldwide, is fueling rising interest in booking airline tickets to global destinations," commented Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the parent company of CheapOair and One Travel .

In April, US travelers' top 10 destinations outside of the contiguous United States, ranked by percent of bookings increase, are Greece, showing a 337% increase in airline ticket bookings when compared to January numbers; Israel 259%; the Bahamas 203%; Jamaica 143%; the Dominican Republic 134%; Costa Rica 106%; Puerto Rico 103%; Mexico 95%; El Salvador 67% and India 19%.

Cusano continues, "The most recent information from the CDC shows that 58.5% of Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. That is a 79% increase from slightly more than one month ago. Air travel numbers are moving upward, and we expect to see them continue to rise as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere."

CheapOair reminds the public to maintain proper covid-19 health and safety precautions while traveling. For the latest country-specific information, consumers should check with the U.S. Department of State - Bureau of Consular Affairs before departing for their destination.

