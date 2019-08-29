CheapOair.com Announces the Top Non-Traditional US Destinations for Labor Day Travel

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, announced their top 10 non-traditional destinations in the US for 2019 Labor Day travelers seeking an unique travel experience. While traditionally known as an end-of-summer opportunity to visit popular tourist destinations, CheapOair's data shows that travelers are going "off the beaten path" to discover new adventures all within the U.S.

"We're seeing a major increase of travelers favoring 'more unusual' over 'most popular' destinations for the 2019 Labor Day Weekend," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations. "Many are escaping the late summer heat of Las Vegas, NV or Miami, FL, and planning adventures to non-traditional cities like Tupelo, MS or Trenton, PA, in order to explore hidden travel gems throughout the US."

For those looking to use their long weekend to discover hidden American gems, CheapOair has identified the top cities offering travelers the most bang for their vacation buck.

CheapOair's Top 10 Non-Traditional US Cities for Labor Day Travel

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare Kamuela, HI $ 125.28 Wilmington, DE $ 136.99 Tupelo, MS $ 149.72 Trenton/Philadelphia, PA $ 165.38 Kissimmee, FL $ 177.70 Culebra, Puerto Rico $ 188.23 Atlantic City, NJ $ 199.56 Show Low, AZ $ 201.55 Myrtle Beach, SC $ 231.96 Ventura, CA $ 232.45

For an unforgettable Labor Day experience that's easy on the wallet, CheapOair recommends visiting one of Pennsylvania's many theme parks for their annual holiday celebrations, or booking a tour through the beaches of Ventura, CA.

"Labor Day signifies the 'last-hurrah' of summer as many consumers are gearing up for the hustle and bustle of the back to school season. As we get closer to the fall season, airline prices are only expected to increase to cities across the country and it's exciting to see more travelers than ever expanding their horizons and experiencing all the nooks and crannies of US travel. Consumers should take advantage of the deals available now before they miss out on some great travel opportunities," Spagnola added.

