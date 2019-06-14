CheapOair.com Makes Planning Summer Travel Easy with its Immersive City Guide Platform

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer season finally here, CheapOair.com is offering consumers an inside look at their favorite cities, to make booking travel plans easier than ever. The online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, is offering ambitious travelers tips and neighborhood guides to the top ten cities around the United States, via its online resource, Things to Do.

From popular cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Las Vegas, Denver, and San Francisco, CheapOair.com's Things to Do feature is a one-stop-shop for travelers who are in need of information from dining options, nightlife, activities and more, in order to plan a summer vacation or quick weekend getaway. With these travel insights, consumers can enjoy their summer travel plans even more, by being in-the-know about the destinations they plan to vacation to over the next few months.

Things to Do

Traveling to a major city can be daunting, especially if you don't know where to start. CheapOair kicks off each city guide with basic details on how to spend the first 48 hours and offers suggestions for cost-free activities.

Recommendations are then broken down by interest, such as dining and nightlife, shopping, outdoor activities, or arts and culture. To give travelers the most trustworthy advice, CheapOair leveraged the knowledge of locals to curate content for each destination. Many of CheapOair's suggestions also include video content for a deeper dive into the recommended listings.

A Personal Touch

Each destination features at least one personal story from an area native exploring their individual connection with the city. These stories give the reader authentic insights the typical traveler may not know about.

CheapOair also provides Community Recommendations and Reviews from other CheapOair customers for an added layer of validation during the planning process.

When to Go and How to Get There

Of course, the most important part is planning when to go and determining the best way to get there. CheapOair offers insight on when to experience the best weather, the cheapest months to travel, and the best ways to reach each city.

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

