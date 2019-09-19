CheapOair.com Reveals the Most Popular Destinations for Fall Travel in The U.S.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapOair®, the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, announced the top destinations across the U.S. that travelers are visiting throughout the upcoming fall season.

"Fall is considered an off-peak travel season due to a lower demand of airfare ahead of the holidays, which results in some great deals to top destinations in the country," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.

After analyzing booking data across the country for September through November, CheapOair found that Las Vegas, NV is the most popular destination for travel this fall, followed by Denver, CO, Orlando, FL, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

CheapOair's Top 2019 Fall Travel Destinations1

Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Orlando, FL Ft. Lauderdale, FL Los Angeles, CA Tampa, FL Dallas, TX New Orleans, LA Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA

"Throughout 2019, Denver has shined as a highly booked getaway due to a variety of outdoor activities available for consumers to take advantage of, and an overall increase in adventure travel among millennials. Fall is also a great time to travel to Orlando to take advantage of less crowded amusement parks during this off-peak travel season."

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair and twitter.com/CheapOair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.



1 Based on passenger numbers for departing from US gateways starting from 9/01/2019 returning at the latest 10/01/2019.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

