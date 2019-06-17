CheapOair.com Reveals the Most Popular European Destinations This Summer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, today announced the most popular European destinations for summer travel in 2019. After analyzing trends and booking data, CheapOair revealed that London is the highest booked destination for the fourth year in a row with an average roundtrip airfare of $783, a 10% price decrease from 2018.

CheapOair's data reveals that the average price to fly to European destinations has decreased by 3% this summer. Due to major carriers continuing to introduce basic economy fares for trans-Atlantic flights, consumers are taking advantage of many affordable travel options to popular European cities, including Paris, Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid.

CheapOair's Top European Destinations For Summer 20191

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare Price Change from 2018 London $783 -10% Paris $772 -3% Rome $1,065 5% Barcelona $840 -5% Madrid $799 -10% Athens $1,148 -4% Dublin $921 7% Frankfurt $1,054 -5% Amsterdam $980 4% Lisbon $890 -5%

Through price comparison and booking analysts, CheapOair also found that it is becoming more affordable to travel to Greece. While Athens continues to be a summer hot spot with a bit of a higher cost in airfare, the destination is seeing a 4% price decrease compared to 2018, making it a highly attractive destination this year.

"Flying to Europe is becoming more affordable every year, which means it's also becoming increasingly popular," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at CheapOair. "Consumers should take advantage of these low costs to experience European cities they haven't been to before, but booking early is important as summer is the most popular travel season and costs will only increase from here."

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

1 Based on CheapOair reservation data for flights departing from US gateways 05/01/19 through 08/31/19.

