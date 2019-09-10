CheapOair.com Reveals Top Destinations for Empty Nest Travelers

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The kids are back to school and parents of grown children are feeling that sense of wanderlust. CheapOair® , the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, has found the top destinations for empty nest travelers seeking out adventure this fall.

"Dropping the kids off at college can be emotional but it's also the perfect opportunity for parents to take advantage of their sudden increased free time," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.

CheapOair's Top 10 Empty Nest Travel Destinations*

Destination Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Los Angeles, CA Fort Lauderdale, FL Boston, MA Seattle, WA Atlanta, GA Dallas, TX Philadelphia, PA Orlando, FL *Travel booked any time between 9/01-10/01/19 with passengers aged 50+

According to CheapOair's data, Las Vegas, NV and Denver, CO took the top spots for customers over the age of 50.

"It makes sense that many empty nest parents are rediscovering vacation destinations outside of the realm of theme parks and family friendly resorts. Whether they're having a second honeymoon in Vail or just want to play the odds on the Vegas strip; it truly is a wonderful time to get out into the world."

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

