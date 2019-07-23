CheapOair.com's Data Finds a Rise in Bleisure Travel

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, the online travel agency and a leading provider of affordable flights, has recently released data that demonstrates a marked rise in interest around Bleisure (Business Leisure) travel destinations for economically minded consumers wishing to extend their business trips into short getaways.

"The summer months are always a popular time for leisure travel, but as more and more millennials look for a quick weekend reprieve, the rise of Bleisure travel gives way to an increase in bookings as well," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.

Locations that may have previously been overlooked as summer travel destinations are gaining popularity as young professionals are placing a premium on practicality and discovering new location gems as a result.

"Business travelers are extending their work trips to enjoy a few days of leisure travel, allowing new locales to rise to the top which is wonderful for travelers looking for new experiences without the heavy price tag that comes with some more traditional vacations spots. Cities like Denver and Boston are being rediscovered as cultural hubs that have even more to offer during the hot weather months," remarked Spagnola.

Bleisure Destinations for Summer 2019 by Price* Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare Orlando, FL $270.38 Denver, CO $283.08 Las Vegas, NV $297.68 Houston, TX $313.77 New York, NY $340.81 Boston, MA $341.41 Los Angeles, CA $353.87 *Prices complied July 16th, 2019 and are subject to change.

With its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

