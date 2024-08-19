Cheche Group Announces Latest Progress with BAIC Group's NEV Brand ARCFOX

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced an update on its partnership with ARCFOX, a new energy vehicle ("NEV") brand within the Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. ("BAIC Group"), made possible by the previously announced agreement with Beijing Anpeng Insurance Broker Co., Ltd. ("Beijing Anpeng").

Since entering into the partnership, Cheche has successfully launched a full-service insurance platform for ARCFOX that provides its car owners a comprehensive insurance application system. Cheche is also working with Beijing Anpeng to expand the current offerings by selling ancillary insurance products, such as guaranteed auto protection and extended warranty insurance, through the platform.

"Leveraging the consumer touchpoints made possible through the insurance platform will enable Cheche to provide a broad spectrum of solutions," said Lei Zhang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Cheche. "The convenience and practicality of the products available through this initiative will enhance the customer experience while improving our bottom line."

The collaboration with ARCFOX allows Cheche to gradually introduce high-margin insurance products while continuing to grow its NEV insurance presence, thereby diversifying Cheche's revenue mix and boosting the Company's reputation among automotive enterprises.

About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 108 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en .

