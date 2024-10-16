Check Out The Super-EST Market In Town: Lidl Relaunches Brand In The US

Hold onto your shopping carts: new brand campaign reintroduces Lidl US as a winning value grocer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery shopping... as just another errand? Couldn't be us!

Buckle up, because Lidl US is here to take your tastebuds on a joyride through the aisles, offering the highest quality products at the lowest prices.

To get the cart rolling, we’ve teamed up with award-winning advertising and design agency, MONO, to create a new look as fresh as our produce. We’re putting the “super” in supermarket (make that The Super-EST Market) by delivering a curated collection of private label picks, global imports, and everyday name brands.

Introducing The Super-EST Market

We're putting the "super" in supermarket (make that The Super-EST Market) by delivering a curated collection of private label picks, global imports, and everyday name brands. With 170+ stores woven through neighborhoods across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C., we know a thing or two about variety.

We see beyond the milk, bread, and produce — we see a chance to revamp your fridge and your finances. Lidl US cares for your wallet like you care for a carton of eggs. With such unbeatable savings, you'll be able to fill your cart without breaking the bank (or even an egg).

In case it wasn't clear enough, here at Lidl US, we're OBSESSED with our assortment. The proof is quite literally in our pudding. It's also in our tiramisu. And in our pizza dough, fresh produce, mouthwatering donuts… you get the idea. From imported cheeses to fresh meats and seafood, you'll get to experience the quality we're famous for in Europe — without using your passport.

Our team member faves include:

Freshly baked croissants that already have a cult following and cost only 49 cents . Can you say, "oui?!"

. Can you say, "oui?!" Creamy, dreamy Bon Gelati Premium Ice Cream Mini Mix bars that would gladly win over any ice cream truck in town

Italian-imported Lidl Preferred Selection Parmigiano Reggiano that tastes just like the parm you had on your vacation to Italy — and so much more

Unlike some stores out there (we won't name names), we don't believe in confusing you with an endless number of brands. At Lidl US, we're all about offering high-quality products at prices that'll make you do a double-take at the register (in a good way).

"We're passionate about the quality and variety of our offerings, and especially how we help shoppers save money," said Joel Rampoldt, CEO at Lidl US. "This brand relaunch allows us to reintroduce Lidl US in a big way, especially as we continue to grow our business. We've always known how super we are. Now, it's time to spread the word."

So Much More Than A Grocery Store

We're launching chic in-store signage, online videos, billboards, digital displays, and more. Soon, it'll be impossible to not know who we are.

"The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive. It represents a truly bespoke experience that's only available at our stores," said Michael Chao, Vice President of Marketing at Lidl US. "This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the Lidl-est prices."

We know what you're thinking: Yes, it is possible to fall in love with your local grocery store; but only if it's Lidl US, The Super-EST Market!

Ready to join The Super-EST Market squad? Check out our weekly savings and surprises at Lidl.com and follow us on your favorite social media channels for what's new @lidlus.

About Lidl US

Lidl US is part of Lidl, one of the largest international grocers that operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl US offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl US first established its headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

