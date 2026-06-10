Check Point Advances Secure AI Transformation for MSPs with New Platform, AI Security Capabilities, and Unified Security Bundles

MSP platform expansion is purpose-built for partners navigating the next wave of enterprise AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced a major expansion of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) platform. Unveiled at the Pax8 Beyond 2026 flagship conference and rolling out globally to Check Point partners, the new platform is designed to help MSPs secure AI adoption, streamline operations, and simplify managed security delivery.

The announcement brings together three strategic innovations under a single MSP vision:

Securing AI and AI usage for MSPs

A new multi-tenant MSP management platform with Management Control Plane (MCP) access

Unified managed security bundles delivered through a simplified licensing model

Together, these capabilities are designed to help MSPs evolve from infrastructure providers into strategic security and AI transformation partners for their customers.

Securing AI and AI usage for the MSP Market

As AI adoption accelerates across businesses of all sizes, the conversation in the MSP community has focused largely on using AI, not securing it. According to Check Point's 2026 Cloud Security Report, while 77 percent of organizations have updated their security strategies in response to AI, only 26 percent say they have the architectural capability to enforce those strategies, exposing a growing AI security gap.

To help address this challenge, Check Point is extending Workforce AI Security into its MSP ecosystem, enabling MSPs to discover AI usage, govern employee interactions with AI tools, and protect sensitive data across emerging AI applications and agents.

"AI is reshaping both the threat landscape, and the expectations customers now place on their service providers," said Dave Meister, Vice President of MSP/MSSP at Check Point Software Technologies. "MSPs are no longer just managing infrastructure -- they are helping customers navigate AI transformation. With these new capabilities, we're giving our partners their first opportunity to discover, secure and govern AI usage, and AI agents at scale in an MSP friendly monthly consumption model with no minimums or locks in in a multi-tenanted environment"

New MSP Platform: Multi-Tenant, AI-Integrated, Built for Scale

The new MSP platform is purpose-built to meet the operational demands of managed service providers, providing:

Access to the Check Point product portfolio in a multi-tenant, MSP-friendly environment

Native integration of AI security capabilities, including Workforce AI

Reinforces Check Point's open-garden strategy through expanded Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations

MCP (Management Control Plane) for the MSP portal

A new dedicated MSP experience team focused on support, onboarding, enablement, and ongoing partner success

This platform establishes the foundation for Check Point to serve as a long-term infrastructure partner for MSPs, enabling them to manage comprehensive security from a single interface.

Unified Security Bundles for Simplified Managed Delivery

Check Point also introduced new unified MSP security bundles that simplify how partners procure, manage, and deliver managed security services.

The bundles combine email security, endpoint security, browser security, mobile security, SASE, Workforce AI, security awareness training, and DMARC into a single integrated offering. Delivered through a unified management experience and single SKU aligned to the partners' Microsoft licensing, the bundles help MSPs reduce tool sprawl, streamline procurement, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate customer onboarding.

For partners, the bundles create a more scalable and cost-effective managed security model. For customers, they deliver a simplified, enterprise-grade security experience spanning users, devices, email, SaaS applications, networks, and AI environments. The bundles are also packaged in a simple, easy-to-understand format that enables MSPs to more effectively communicate security value to customers, regardless of their technical expertise.

"As MSPs help customers navigate rapid AI adoption, there is growing demand for solutions that are easier to manage, consolidate fragmented tools, and support evolving security requirements," said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. "Check Point's approach brings together AI security, centralized management, and simplified service delivery in a way that aligns with how partners want to scale and support their customers in the era of AI transformation."

Pax8, which named Check Point the official AI sponsor of Beyond 2026, highlighted the announcement during its keynote, reflecting growing demand for AI-driven security and the expanding role of MSPs as strategic advisors. Pax8 has also named Check Point its Most Valuable Vendor, recognizing its leadership in delivering innovative cyber security solutions across North America. The award will be presented on the Beyond 2026 mainstage, reinforcing Check Point's commitment to advancing security and threat prevention for the MSP community.



The new MSP platform is available to Check Point partners beginning today. For more information visit https://www.checkpoint.com/partners/msp-program/.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies