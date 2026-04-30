Check Point Infinity Platform for Government Achieves GovRAMP Authorization

With FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorizations, Check Point now delivers security-vetted protection across federal, state, local, and tribal governments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that the Check Point Infinity Platform for Government has achieved GovRAMP Authorization, providing state, local and tribal agencies assurance that its prevention-first cyber security solutions meet GovRAMP's rigorous requirements. After achieving FedRAMP in 2025, GovRAMP extends Check Point's certification to all levels of government across the United States.

"GovRAMP Authorization reinforces Check Point's commitment to helping government agencies protect their most critical systems and data," said Rachel Roberts, Americas President at Check Point Software Technologies. "Combined with our FedRAMP authorization for federal agencies, we now offer a comprehensive, unified cyber security posture across all levels of government – federal, state, and local. This is a significant market opportunity for government modernization and a validation of our deep understanding of government security requirements."

The Check Point Infinity Platform for Government is a unified cyber security solution designed specifically for government compliance and threat environments. The platform integrates advanced threat prevention, secure collaboration, and centralized management to safeguard federal, state, and local systems and data against evolving cyber threats:

Defense-grade email protection for cloud environments like Microsoft 365 and Gmail, shielding government users from phishing, malware, ransomware, and account takeover attacks. AI-driven threat detection ensures secure communication and collaboration across agencies and jurisdictions

for cloud environments like Microsoft 365 and Gmail, shielding government users from phishing, malware, ransomware, and account takeover attacks. AI-driven threat detection ensures secure communication and collaboration across agencies and jurisdictions Real-time, global threat intelligence enables proactive threat identification and mitigation. Government agencies benefit from continuously updated threat intelligence that prevents zero-day attacks and sophisticated nation-state threats

enables proactive threat identification and mitigation. Government agencies benefit from continuously updated threat intelligence that prevents zero-day attacks and sophisticated nation-state threats Centralized management console that delivers a single pane of glass for security visibility and control. Government IT teams can streamline policy enforcement, monitor real-time threats, and maintain compliance with federal security standards, all from one interface

To learn more about Check Point Infinity Platform for Government, read our blog or visit the GovRAMP Authorization listing or FedRAMP Marketplace listing.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies