Check Point Joins OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber Program and Daybreak Initiative

Check Point gains access to GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber for high-stakes defensive security operations and dedicated support from OpenAI's cybersecurity team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been approved as a member of OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program and accepted into Daybreak, OpenAI's cybersecurity initiative for vetted security organizations.

The threat landscape is being shaped by AI. Threat actors are using it to move faster, craft more convincing attacks, and find vulnerabilities at scale. Cyber defenders need equivalent or stronger capabilities, and the quality of the models powering defensive security workflows is a real variable in that equation.

As a Trusted Access for Cyber member, Check Point now leverages GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber as part of its defensive security operations. This supports security teams with analyzing threats, investigating incidents, or building detections in real time. Security operations do not pause for friction.

Daybreak goes further, additionally providing Check Point with access to OpenAI's Codex harness and direct expert support from OpenAI's cybersecurity team. This is a collaborative framework, and having dedicated support from the team building the models that power Check Point's defensive workflows is a meaningful operational advantage.

"The quality of the models powering your defenses is no longer a technical detail, it is a strategic one. Trusted Access for Cyber and Daybreak give us access to OpenAI's most capable models and the expert support to operationalize them, which means faster, more accurate protection for the enterprises we serve," said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies.

OpenAI Trusted Access for Cyber and Daybreak membership represent foundational investments in how Check Point integrates AI into its security platform, built with the rigor and responsibility that enterprise security demands.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies