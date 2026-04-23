Check Point Software Earns 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Prevention‑first WAF and API Security

Analyst Firm Frost & Sullivan Validates Check Point's AI‑Driven Real‑Time Protection across Web, API, and AI Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Technology Innovation Leadership recognition for its advancements in web application and API protection (WAAP). The new recognition illustrates how Check Point's prevention-first strategy and open-source contributions have established a new benchmark for securing modern digital architectures.

"In the GenAI era, when being an attacker is much easier, you cannot use old signature-based technology. You must use AI to fight the AI battle. Adding prevention-first security at the first point of interaction is imperative. The battle between attackers and defenders will be won or lost at runtime, and prevention at the edge, powered by AI, is the way to deliver that protection at the speeds we will need it," said Paul Barbosa, Vice President of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point WAF is purpose-built to protect modern, cloud-native and AI-powered applications in real time. As applications grow more dynamic, organizations need security that prevents threats before they impact the business, helping customers move forward with confidence while reinforcing Check Point's leadership in the future of cyber security.

Frost & Sullivan highlights that as enterprises accelerate adoption of cloud-native architectures, APIs, and AI-driven applications, the attack surface has expanded well beyond traditional security tools. Check Point's Cloud Security Report reinforces this urgency, finding that 65% of organizations have experienced cloud-related breaches. Frost & Sullivant recognizes Check Point for solving these challenges head-on, with its WAF and API security platform emerging as an alternative to legacy solutions that struggle to defend against today's sophisticated attacks.

"Check Point WAF addresses modern web, API, and GenAI security challenges where legacy WAFs fail to address zero-day exploits, evasion techniques, and operational overhead," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cyber security Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "As part of Check Point's Hybrid Mesh Network Security family, it functions as an AI-driven WAAP platform for cloud-native applications enabling businesses to strengthen security, improve resilience, and support digital growth."

The report highlights several key strengths of Check Point WAF, primarily focusing on its advanced AI capabilities, unified platform approach, and operational efficiency:

Advanced Dual-Layer AI Engine : Delivers close to 100% threat detection with fewer than (<1%) false positives preemptively blocking all attack types, including zero-days without the need for emergency patching, giving security teams high-confidence protection





: Delivers close to 100% threat detection with fewer than (<1%) false positives preemptively blocking all attack types, including zero-days without the need for emergency patching, giving security teams high-confidence protection Unified Application Security Across the Full Attack Surface: Consolidates WAF, API, GenAI, bot, DDoS, file security, and CDN capabilities, eliminating the fragmented point solutions that create blind spots and increase administrative overhead





Consolidates WAF, API, GenAI, bot, DDoS, file security, and CDN capabilities, eliminating the fragmented point solutions that create blind spots and increase administrative overhead Operational Efficiency and Automation : Eliminates manual rule creation and signature updates via self-learning Al, continuously adapting to application changes, reducing false positives, emergency patching cycles, and operational lifts





: Eliminates manual rule creation and signature updates via self-learning Al, continuously adapting to application changes, reducing false positives, emergency patching cycles, and operational lifts A Community-Driven Model That Accelerates Innovation: Commitment to transparency and collective intelligence enables a community-driven approach to threat hardening, accelerating updates for emerging threats and techniques

The results speak for themselves: <1% false positives, automatic prevention of zero-day threats without emergency updates, and incident response times are measured in hours rather than days. Security and application teams see significant reductions in rule management overhead, while end users benefit from improved application availability and reliability. As Frost & Sullivan noted, "by converting continuous learning and runtime observability into instant, customized threat prevention with limited human intervention, Check Point WAF sets a new benchmark for what organizations should expect from a web application firewall in the cloud native and AI era."

To learn more about this recognition, visit the Check Point blog or access the full Frost & Sullivan report here.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies