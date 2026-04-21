Check Point Software Ranks #1 in Miercom's 2026 Hybrid Mesh Network Security

Miercom's 2026 Hybrid Mesh Network Security Assessment Shows Check Point achieving the highest overall security effectiveness score of 99.8%, highlighting its industry-leading threat prevention

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it ranked #1 in Miercom's 2026 Hybrid Mesh Network Security Benchmark report. A significant accomplishment marking the fourth consecutive year leading the industry as AI accelerates the speed and scale of cyber attacks. Check Point achieved the top overall security effectiveness score of 99.8%, with 100% phishing detection and 99.9% AI-powered malware prevention versus leading competitors.

"As AI increases the speed of attacks, the ability to stop them early and consistently becomes critical." said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point "Miercom's 2026 results reinforce Check Point's leadership in delivering prevention‑first security at scale."

Cyber attacks are escalating faster than ever, with the most damaging activity often unfolding early in the attack lifecycle. During the first 24 hours of a malware and phishing campaign, emerging threats can bypass traditional, signature‑based defenses and spread undetected. The pace continues to accelerate, with the FBI reporting more than 60 new ransomware variants identified in 2025 alone. Miercom's validation highlights how Check Point led with the highest score preventing 99.9% of malware downloads. This directly addresses this challenge, delivering real‑time prevention against unknown threats without sacrificing performance or user experience.

"Check Point earned the Miercom Certified Secure certification by delivering consistently strong results across key security and performance metrics," said Rob Smithers, CEO of Miercom. "Our evaluation confirmed Check Point's leadership in security effectiveness, product integrity, and vulnerability exposure, providing comprehensive protection across the hybrid mesh architecture and aligned with enterprise requirements."

The 2026 report highlights include:

Industry-leading threat prevention: Highest overall security effectiveness score of 99.8% across all categories evaluated, outperforming all competing vendors against today's AI-driven threats





Highest overall security effectiveness score of 99.8% across all categories evaluated, outperforming all competing vendors against today's AI-driven threats Immediate protection against emerging malware: threat prevention, 36% higher than competing vendors, stopping never-before-seen and AI-generated malware during the earliest and most dangerous stage of a campaign





threat prevention, 36% higher than competing vendors, stopping never-before-seen and AI-generated malware during the earliest and most dangerous stage of a campaign Complete phishing protection: 100% of malicious AI-driven phishing URLs detected and blocked, including previously unseen threats and those active within their first 24 hours in the wild





100% of malicious AI-driven phishing URLs detected and blocked, including previously unseen threats and those active within their first 24 hours in the wild Lowest vulnerability and risk exposure: Up to 97% fewer reported Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV's) than leading competitors, reducing exposure as AI accelerates the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities





Up to 97% fewer reported Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV's) than leading competitors, reducing exposure as AI accelerates the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities Performance that doesn't compromise security: Leading user experience across all vendors, maintaining network speed and file download performance while preventing AI-driven threats

The Miercom assessment measured real‑world security effectiveness across on‑premises, cloud, and Firewall‑as‑a‑Service (SSE/SASE) deployments, evaluating each vendor's end‑to‑end security capabilities against live malware samples and phishing URLs. For a deeper look at the testing criteria and full results, visit the Check Point blog , or download the full report here.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies