Check Point to Integrate AI Defense Plane with Google Cloud to Help Secure AI Agents with Integrated Discovery, Governance, and Runtime Protection

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it will serve as a launch partner with Google Cloud to integrate Check Point's AI Defense Plane with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. The integration will combine centralized agent control with contextual intelligence and real-time behavioral protection to deliver comprehensive security for enterprises deploying AI agents at scale.

As enterprise AI moves beyond chat assistants to autonomous agents that invoke tools, query data, and execute workflows, traditional security controls are insufficient, and security is no longer just about who has access, but what AI is allowed to do. Organizations need guardrails at the point where AI risk becomes real: runtime, in production, across live agent interactions.

"The emerging architecture for agentic security requires three layers: a control plane for identity and connectivity, a governance layer for policy enforcement, and a runtime intelligence layer for behavioral protection," said David Haber, VP of AI Security at Check Point Software Technologies. "Google Cloud's Enterprise Agent Platform provides the control plane. Check Point adds the other two. We govern which agents, tools, and connections are allowed, and we inspect every action at runtime to determine whether it should proceed because in agentic systems, access alone doesn't guarantee the right outcome."

This integration will deliver three layers of agent security:

Full Visibility into Agent Estate: automatically inventories all agents deployed across Google Cloud environments, including their components, tools, and Google Cloud Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connections





automatically inventories all agents deployed across Google Cloud environments, including their components, tools, and Google Cloud Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connections Enforce Controls Before Deployment: enables security teams to define and enforce policies: allow and deny lists for MCP servers, tools, and skills; agent posture policies that flag or block risky configurations; and centralized policy management across the entire agent estate





enables security teams to define and enforce policies: allow and deny lists for MCP servers, tools, and skills; agent posture policies that flag or block risky configurations; and centralized policy management across the entire agent estate Runtime Guardrails in Production: adds real-time, context-aware protection inline with Agent Gateway. This includes detection and blocking of prompt injection attacks across agent inputs, tool responses, and multi-turn conversations; prevention of sensitive data leakage through agent responses and tool actions; and screening of agent tool calls before execution

"Google Cloud is committed to providing the industry's most open cloud and helping customers accelerate their digital transformations," said Vineet Bhan, director of security and identity partnerships, Google Cloud. "Through this new partnership, Check Point will use Google Cloud's infrastructure to power new capabilities that can improve operations and create real-world value for businesses."

Check Point's AI Defense Plane integration with Google Cloud Agent Gateway and Agent Registry will be available in late June 2026. Organizations interested in early access can register their interest at https://www.checkpoint.com/ai-security/

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies