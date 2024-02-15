Checkers & Rally's Melts the Heart of America, Literally, with New Line of Sourdough Melts Full of Cheesy Goodness

There's nothing 'sour'(dough) about these new Melts, plus don't miss Checkers & Rally's new $5 Meal Deal, Monsterella Stix, Apple Pies and more for a limited time

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, now offers a new line of Melts filled with cheesy goodness including the Sourdough Double Melt, Bacon Sourdough Buford Melt and Bacon Sourdough Mother Cruncher Melt.

Available now for a limited time only, the Checkers & Rally's Sourdough Melts** offerings features the following menu items:

Sourdough Double Melt – Stacked with two 100 percent beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned grilled onions, all between two slices of toasted Sourdough bread, for just $3.29 .

– Stacked with two 100 percent beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned grilled onions, all between two slices of toasted Sourdough bread, for just . Bacon Sourdough Buford Melt – Stacked with two large 100 percent beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and two strips of freshly cooked bacon, topped with mayo and ketchup, all between two slices of toasted Sourdough bread, for only $5.99 .

– Stacked with two large 100 percent beef hand-seasoned patties, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and two strips of freshly cooked bacon, topped with mayo and ketchup, all between two slices of toasted Sourdough bread, for only . Bacon Sourdough Mother Cruncher Melt – Stacked with two all-white meat crispy Mother Cruncher chicken filet coated in super crunchy breading, Swiss and melted cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled onions and two strips of freshly cooked bacon, topped with mayo and ketchup, all served between two slices of toasted Sourdough bread, for just $5.99 .

"As we continue through the colder winter months, there's nothing more comforting than a bite full of melted cheesy goodness to warm you up – plus you can't go wrong with a sourdough bun," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "Our Melts are a stand-out in taste, quality and value and we know our guests will appreciate all the flavor packed into every indulgent taste, combined with an affordable price point."

The deals and deliciousness don't stop here either with the return of Checkers & Rally's $5 Meal Deal, featuring a Checkerburger or Rallyburger loaded with fresh toppings, plus eight white meat Chicken Bites, a small order of its Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America* – and a 16-ounce drink. Guests can also kick up their order a notch with the addition of its hunger-crushing Fry-Seasoned Monsterella Stix – four pieces for $3.59 or six pieces for $4.39 – or sweet Apple Pie for only $1***.

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to these new menu items for a limited time at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com.

*Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business

**Prices may vary by location for Sourdough Melt offerings

*** Prices may vary by location for Monsterella Stix and Apple Pie

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.