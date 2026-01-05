Checkers & Rally's Rings in the New Year with $5 MVP Meal Deal

News provided by

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Jan 05, 2026, 15:51 ET

Three Complete Meal Choices for Only $5 Including Savory Mushroom Swissburger Hit the Menu

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers head into the New Year focused on stretching their dollars without sacrificing flavor, Checkers & Rally's is answering the moment with a bold value move. The iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain is kicking off 2026 with its $5 MVP Meal Deal, offering guests bold, craveable flavor variety in one complete meal — all for just five bucks.

Continue Reading
Available at Checkers & Rally's nationwide, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers big flavor and real value with a choice of sandwich, value fry, small soft drink, and a classic apple pie — all for just $5. Guests can choose from the Mushroom Swissburger with Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce, a bold Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the Cheese Double featuring more than a quarter pound of hand-seasoned beef and melted cheese.
Available at Checkers & Rally's nationwide, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers big flavor and real value with a choice of sandwich, value fry, small soft drink, and a classic apple pie — all for just $5. Guests can choose from the Mushroom Swissburger with Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce, a bold Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the Cheese Double featuring more than a quarter pound of hand-seasoned beef and melted cheese.

"At one of the most value-conscious times of the year, we're proud to deliver a meal deal that doesn't compromise on flavor or satisfaction," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "True to its MVP name, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers standout flavor at a Most Valuable Price."

$5 MVP Meal Deal — Craveable Variety for Just 5 Bucks
Available nationwide, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers big flavor and real value with a choice of sandwich, a value fry, a small soft drink, and a classic apple pie — all for just 5 bucks.

Guests can choose from the following crave-worthy sandwiches:

  • Mushroom Swissburger – A flavor-packed favorite featuring a hand-seasoned 100% beef hamburger patty topped with melty Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce on a toasted, bakery-style bun.
  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich – A bold, craveable classic delivering signature heat.
  • Cheese Double – A more-than-a-quarter pound of hand-seasoned beef stacked with melted cheese for maximum flavor and satisfaction.

With bold sandwich choices and all the sides guests want, the $5 MVP Meal Deal proves serious flavor doesn't have to come with a serious price tag.

To stay up to date on Checkers & Rally's news, visit CheckersandRallys.com. Also, get connected to Checkers & Rally's across social media by following @checkersrallys on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.
Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 750 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Big Flavor, Bigger Value: Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

Big Flavor, Bigger Value: Checkers & Rally's Rolls Out the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

Checkers & Rally's, home of Famous Seasoned Fries and bold, crave-worthy flavor, is raising the bar on value with its newest lineup of over-the-top,...
Checkers & Rally's Teams Up with Hip-Hop Star GloRilla for a Fearlessly Original Flavor Collab: Introducing GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal

Checkers & Rally's Teams Up with Hip-Hop Star GloRilla for a Fearlessly Original Flavor Collab: Introducing GloRilla's $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal

Checkers & Rally's, home of Famous Seasoned Fries and bold, crave-worthy flavor, is turning up the volume on value with a new celebrity collaboration ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Restaurants

Restaurants

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics