Checkers & Rally's Rings in the New Year with $5 MVP Meal Deal

Three Complete Meal Choices for Only $5 Including Savory Mushroom Swissburger Hit the Menu

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers head into the New Year focused on stretching their dollars without sacrificing flavor, Checkers & Rally's is answering the moment with a bold value move. The iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain is kicking off 2026 with its $5 MVP Meal Deal, offering guests bold, craveable flavor variety in one complete meal — all for just five bucks.

Available at Checkers & Rally's nationwide, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers big flavor and real value with a choice of sandwich, value fry, small soft drink, and a classic apple pie — all for just $5. Guests can choose from the Mushroom Swissburger with Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce, a bold Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the Cheese Double featuring more than a quarter pound of hand-seasoned beef and melted cheese.

"At one of the most value-conscious times of the year, we're proud to deliver a meal deal that doesn't compromise on flavor or satisfaction," said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "True to its MVP name, the $5 MVP Meal Deal delivers standout flavor at a Most Valuable Price."

$5 MVP Meal Deal — Craveable Variety for Just 5 Bucks

Guests can choose from the following crave-worthy sandwiches:

Mushroom Swissburger – A flavor-packed favorite featuring a hand-seasoned 100% beef hamburger patty topped with melty Swiss cheese and savory mushroom sauce on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

– A bold, craveable classic delivering signature heat. Cheese Double – A more-than-a-quarter pound of hand-seasoned beef stacked with melted cheese for maximum flavor and satisfaction.

With bold sandwich choices and all the sides guests want, the $5 MVP Meal Deal proves serious flavor doesn't have to come with a serious price tag.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants.

